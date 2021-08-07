EVENTS/NEWS
Jehovah’s Witness conventionEvery summer since 2011, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been attending conventions in both English and Spanish at the Hertz Arena in Estero. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting some 15 million to 20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
Family movie nightGulf Cove United Methodist Church invites your family to a free showing of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” starring Steve Martin. The movie will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 inside the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte. Bring your own snacks and drinks; free popcorn will be available. For more information, call 941-697-1747, or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Christian movie nightThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, is offering the Christian family movie, “Like Arrows,” to the community at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Popcorn and beverages will be available. Call the church office, 941-426-5580 with any questions. The church follow CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing.
Hymn sing eventBurnt Store Presbyterian Church will host a free informal Hymn-Sing at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 in the sanctuary, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to sing traditional and contemporary hymns. There also will be special musical surprises. For more information, contact the church at 941-639-0001, office@bspconline.org or at www.bspconline.org.
First Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Sept. 6, Labor Day, menu includes pot roast, potatoes, carrots, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. To reserve a meal, follow the link on the church’s homepage (https://GulfCoveChurch.com); select the date and time, and confirm; then indicate the number of meals in the “Additional Notes” line. You can also reserve a meal by emailing GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or calling 941-697-1747 on Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Christmas concert The Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
The ensemble is led by patriarch Stephen Ditchfield who is well known in the area for his performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, as a soloist with the Sarasota Concert Band, as the Master of Ceremonies at both the Sarasota and Tampa annual Barbershop shows and as host of the Homestyle Harmony Parlor Shows. The Ditchfields have often been referred to as, “Florida’s answer to the Von Trapp Family Singers.”
Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Games and snacksAll are welcome to Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, on Wednesday evenings for socializing, games and snacks. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., the church will provide some light snacks, but guests are welcome to bring their own food. At 6 p.m., board games and card games will begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The next sale will be the Mega Sale on Aug. 14.
