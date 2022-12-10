Christmas Rummage Sale
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have its annual Christmas Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The Church’s United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men groups present the sale.
For more information call 941-474-5588 Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit www.englewoodumc.net.
Christmas concertENGLEWOOD — A free Christmas piano concert featuring Priscilla Fullerton is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Fullerton studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and is a graduate of the Institute of Music and the University of Illinois. A reception to follow with light refreshments.
Church needs singersBURNT STORE — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is seeking choir singers to augment its Sunday traditional services choir.
It is seeking a tenor and a bass/baritone for services through Christmas Eve.
Rehearsals are 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Warm-up and services are 8-9:30 a.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 941-639-001, or email music@BSPConline.org.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove UMCGULF COVE — The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages.
The Closet is now open every Saturday (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Bring a photo ID to confirm residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Families are limited to one bag of clothing each month. Donations are accepted when the closet is open.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Christmas Massses
Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo) will be at 6 a.m. Dec. 15-23 (daily Mass) and 8 a.m. Sunday Dec. 18 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte.
Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster,” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas.
For more information, call 941-661-8335.
Community Presbyterian holiday servicesENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, announced its special services during Advent and Christmas: Dec. 11, Christmas Cantata “Candles & Carols”, with a chamber orchestra & the Chancel Choir, 10 a.m.; Dec. 18, Chancel Handbells perform in service, 10 a.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.; Dec. 25, Christmas Day Worship Service, 10 a.m.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. with sermons by Pastor Scott Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, children’s message and First Sunday communion. Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com.
For information call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Community United Church of Christ servicesNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive will have Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
Harpist Margaret Germain, recently retired as director of music at St. Michael’s the Archangel Catholic Church on Siesta Key, will play.
Traditional and contemporary Christmas vocal music is led by Kimberly Campos. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. All faiths are welcome. The Christmas Day Service is at 10 a.m.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
