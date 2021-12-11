Festival of
Lessons & CarolsGulf Cove United Methodist Church has special Christmas programs of music Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. The Festival of Lessons & Carols program will be performed at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Bring song into your Christmas season. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Holy CommunionNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, offers Holy Communion at its 10 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. For more information, call 941-426-5580. CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing are followed.
Services in AdventFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., offers three weekly opportunities for worship during the Advent season. An outdoor service is 8:30 a.m. Sundays in the Memorial Garden. Please bring a chair or remain in your car. Regular indoor service is 10:30 a.m. Communion is offered at both services. Tidings of Comfort and Joy is offered each Wednesdays at noon through Dec. 22. The indoor services are streamed and recorded on YouTube. Visit www.alivingfaith.org or go to www.youtube.com. Pastor Brian Armen welcomes to join in with the Faith Family. Email ffice@alivingfaith.org or call 941-697-3313 for more information.
Christmas Piano ConcertChrist Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood will have a free Christmas Piano Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 12, featuring Priscilla Fullerton. Fullerton studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the University of Illinois. A reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Christmas sing-a-longHope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell, Port Charlotte, (Gulf Cove) will have a Christmas sing-a-long concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 with 11-time Grammy winner Tommy Fairchild, formerly with the Oak Ridge Boys. All are welcome. A free will offering will be accepted. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Breakfast fundraiserSt. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast Sunday, Dec. 12 from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include: all you can eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $8 and children 8 and under are $3. Public is invited. Come hungry and leave happy.
Pancake breakfastThe Knights of Columbus Council 7672 and Assembly 2782 will serve a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausage links, all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice and fellowship for $8. Children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal, and we thank you for your service.
Mass at dawnSt. Maximilian Kolbe, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, will present Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo), at 6 a.m. Dec. 15-23 (daily mass), 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. This celebration is open to everyone. For more information, call 941-661-8335.
Christmas CantataLutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the church, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. This choral and instrumental concert is a fundraiser for the church and an opportunity to donate a nonperishable — not expired — food item for a local food pantry. Thank you for your freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. For more info, contact the church at 941-627-6060 or visit www.lccross.org.
Christmas servicesHope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell, Port Charlotte, (Gulf Cove), will have candlelight worship at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, in the Sanctuary, 5:30 p.m. worship in the parking lot. On Christmas Day, 10 a.m. spoken worship in the Sanctuary. Regular weekend liturgies at 5:30 pm Saturday and and Sunday 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday will take place for Christmas Dec. 25-26. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Christmas day community dinnerPort Charlotte United Methodist Church invites you to our 36th Annual Christmas Day Community Dinner. Dinner is free for everyone and will be served on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in our Fellowship Hall. Transportation to the church or delivery to your home will be provided as well. Call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, Monday-Friday before 3:30 p.m. to make a request or if you have any questions.
Christmas dinner pickupEveryone is invited to enjoy the 30th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pick up your traditional Christmas feast between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25. Follow signs around the Church parking lot to quickly place and receive your order. Call to reserve delivery to the homebound at 941-474-5588 extension 101. Leave name and call-back phone number only, as soon as possible, but up until noon on Christmas Day. Donations are appreciated by not required. For information only, call 941-474-5588, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
First Presbyterian concert series
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Mega sale is today. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop runs two special sales: the first and second Saturdays of each month.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
