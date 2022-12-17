German Christmas service
NORTH PORT — German-language Christmas worship service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Dr. Charles Wolf provides the organ music along with vocalist Dora Kovacs. Fellowship Hour follows the service.
Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. All faiths are welcome. Call the office at 941-426-5580 or email npcucc pastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Christmas piano concertENGLEWOOD — A free Christmas piano concert featuring Priscilla Fullerton is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Fullerton studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and is a graduate of the Institute of Music and the University of Illinois. A reception to follow with light refreshments.
Blue Christmas serviceGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, welcome all who are feeling blue for a special service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
There are many reasons to feel blue at Christmas. Many could be dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. For more information, 941-697-1747.
St. Maximilian Kolbe Christmas MassesMass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo) will be at 6 a.m. each day through Dec. 23 (daily Mass) and 8 a.m. Sunday Dec. 18 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte.
Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster,” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. For more information, call 941-661-8335.
Community Presbyterian holiday services
ENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, announced its special services during Advent and Christmas: Dec. 18, Chancel Handbells perform in service, 10 a.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m.; Dec. 25, Christmas Day worship service, 10 a.m.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. with sermons by Pastor Scott Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, children’s message and First Sunday communion.
Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com. For information call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Community United Church of Christ services
NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
Harpist Margaret Germain, recently retired as director of music at St. Michael’s the Archangel Catholic Church on Siesta Key, will play.
Traditional and contemporary Christmas vocal music is led by Kimberly Campos. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. All faiths are welcome. The Christmas Day Service is at 10 a.m.
Gulf Cove United Methodist services
GULF COVE — The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, invites everyone to join one of their two candlelight services on Friday, Dec. 24.
The service at 6 p.m. is a combined traditional and contemporary service for the whole family.
At 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service.
Hear the story of the three trees at family service, 10 a.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Christmas Eve concerts
ROTONDA WEST — Fellowship Church of Englewood invites all to two Christmas Eve concerts at the church’s Center and Campus,140 Rotonda Blvd. West.
Concerts are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24, and will feature the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & Saltwater Worship Band.
Free holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Hospitality Cafe. Nursery is provided during both concerts.
For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Free Christmas dinner
ENGLEWOOD — Everyone is invited to the 31th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner.
The traditional free Christmas Day feast will be safely presented only as drive-through, pick-up, or arranged in advance delivery.
Pick up dinners between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Follow the signs around the parking lot.
For delivery for the homebound, make reservations any time, but no later than noon Christmas Day. Call 941-474-5588 extension 101, and leave name and number for the returned call confirming the home delivery.
Donations are appreciated by not required. For information, call 941-474-5588 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove UMC
GULF COVE — The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages.
The Closet is now open every Saturday (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Bring a photo ID to confirm residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Families are limited to one bag of clothing each month. Donations are accepted when the closet is open.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
