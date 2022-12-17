German Christmas service

NORTH PORT — German-language Christmas worship service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Dr. Charles Wolf provides the organ music along with vocalist Dora Kovacs. Fellowship Hour follows the service.


