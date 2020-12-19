EVENTS
Mass at DawnSt. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, will hold Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo) at 6 a.m. daily through Dec. 23, and at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The services are open to everyone. Masks are required. For more information, call 941-661-8335.
Drive-thru Living NativityEnglewood United Methodist Church will be holding a drive-thru Living Nativity from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 24 at t 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Please bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Englewood Helping Hand food pantry.
Christmas Eve celebrationsThe First United Methodist Church, Punta Gorda will host a daylong Christmas Eve celebrations. There will be a live Nativity scene and petting zoo at Gilchrist Park from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Eve service will take place at 11 a.m. at Gilchrist Park. A contemporary service will be held at 4 p.m. at Gilchrist Park. Traditional candle-lighting services will be held at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Life Center on the church’s campus, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Since parking is limited at Gilchrist Park, there will be shuttle service for guests as follows: from 10:15 a.m.-10:50 a.m. for the 11 a.m. service; and from 3:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m. for the 4 p.m. service. Guests can also park in the church parking lot and walk the short distance to the park. Please bring lawn chairs and or blankets. Masks and social distancing is required.
Free Christmas dinners
• Englewood United Methodist Church: Dinner will be available only by reservations, and exclusively for pick up for anyone or delivery for shut-ins. Donations are appreciated but not required. The menu is roast turkey and Grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter, and pumpkin pie. Reservations must be made by Dec. 18. Call 941-474-5588, ext. 253, which is solely dedicated to receiving the reservations. Leave only your name and phone number. You will be called back with instructions for pick up between noon to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, 700 E. Dearborn St., or shut-in home delivery. For information only, call 941-474-5588.
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church: Dinner will be by drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. Servings will start at 11:30 a.m. and will continue until the meals are gone. The menu consists of roast pork, mashed potatoes, cookies, and more. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
• Port Charlotte United Methodist Church: This year’s dinner will be take-out or delivery for shut-ins. To order a dinner, call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or email christmasdinner@pcumc.info by Dec. 18.
German Christmas serviceThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its all-German Christmas Worship Service at 3 p.m. Dec. 19. The Rev. Attila Szemesi will be officiating. Mask requested. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. There will not be a coffee hour after the service. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, EnglewoodService: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchService: 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Masks required. For the 8:30 service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Advent worship will be pre-recorded and available online each Wednesday. Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the sanctuary. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.aliving faith.org 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West. Online services: watch fclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteService: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Fourth Advent service will be Sunday with the message “Timing is Everything.” Christmas Eve service: 6 p.m. www.fpcpc.com. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 9-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaService: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Advent season services with special performers: 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist ChurchOutdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Contemporary service: 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Traditional service: 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks required and temperatures will be taken. Online services: whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1stunited methodistchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, in the Gulf Cove area.
Christmas week services include:
• Sunday: The Festival of Lessons & Carols program will be performed during all three morning services.
• Monday: Blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m., for a special service of remembrance and hope.
• Dec. 24: Four candlelight services — 3 p.m. will be a midday Holy Communion service; 5 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family; 8 p.m. will be a traditional worship service; and 11:30 p.m. will be Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. Call 941-697-1747 to reserve seating as space is limited due to COVID-19.
Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossServices: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Advent services: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh-12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristService: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Advent services: 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Christmas Eve services: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas service: 10 a.m. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaOnline Christmas Eve service: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Online Sunday service: 10 a.m. on Facebook or www.punta gorda-ucc.com. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreek communitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyOnline service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday. Individuals are encouraged to call 941-697-1747 to reserve a time, but walk-ins are welcome. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Families will be allowed one bag of clothing per month. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The next sale will be the End Of Year Sale to be held Dec. 28 and Dec. 30. Come in and sign up for the free St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop gift card worth $50. The drawing will take place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30. It is not necessary to be present. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
