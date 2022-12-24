Candlelight service

ENGLEWOOD — Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, 404 W. Green St., Englewood, will have an old-fashioned Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.


