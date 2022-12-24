Candlelight service
ENGLEWOOD — Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene, 404 W. Green St., Englewood, will have an old-fashioned Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
German Christmas service
NORTH PORT — German-language Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Fellowship Hour follows the service.
For more information, call 941-426-5580 or email npcucc pastor@frontier.com.
Community Presbyterian holiday servicesENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, has its Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.; Its Dec. 25, Christmas Day worship service, 10 a.m.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. with sermons by Pastor Scott Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, children’s message and First Sunday communion.
Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com. For more information, call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Gulf Cove United Methodist servicesGULF COVE — The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, has two candlelight services on Saturday, Dec. 24. The service at 6 p.m. is a combined traditional and contemporary service. The 11:30 p.m. is a quiet, more meditative service.
Its Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Christmas Eve concertsROTONDA WEST — Fellowship Church of Englewood has two Christmas Eve concerts at the church’s Center and Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West.
Concerts are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Free refreshments will be served from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Hospitality Cafe. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Community United Church of Christ servicesNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. The Christmas Day Service is at 10 a.m.
Free Christmas dinner
ENGLEWOOD — The 31th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner is Sunday.
The feast is drive-through, pick-up, or arranged in advance delivery.
Pick up dinners between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
For delivery, make reservations no later than noon Christmas Day by calling 941-474-5588 extension 101, and leave name and number for the returned call confirming the home delivery.
Donations are appreciated by not required. For more information, call 941-474-5588 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Blood drive, pancake breakfast
ROTONDA WEST — The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
One Blood’s Big Red Bus will be there. Donors get a free pancake breakfast, a long sleeve T-shirt, a $20 e-gift card and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The meal is $8 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea Knights of Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
