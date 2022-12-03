Cookie Walk for Missions
PUNTA GORDA — Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, has its annual cookie walk from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3. Cookies are $8 per pound.
There are craft-type items available including some holiday quilts made by the Faith Quilters. All proceeds will support local missions.
For more information, call 517-438-0140.
Advent CommunionNORTH PORT — North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have Advent Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Traditional seasonal music will be included in the Worship Service for Advent Sunday of Love.
Advent culminates with two Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is also a worship service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Call 941-426-5580 to reserve seating due to Ian restoration.
St Vincent de Paul Rummage SalePUNTA GORDA — The Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul rummage sale returns Saturday, Dec. 3 at Taylor and Airport roads in Punta Gorda.
The sale hours are 9 a.m.-noon. There will be housewares, clothing, books and CDs, toys, jewelry, pictures, furniture, tools and holiday items. The rain date will be Dec. 10.
Proceeds are used to help those in much need of food, clothing and financial assistance.
Two-piano concertPUNTA GORDA — The Two Piano Group will present a Holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road.
Eight professional musicians will be performing seasonal music that is familiar to the audience as well as newer music on two pianos. Meet the performers and enjoy refreshments after the concert. Free will offering. Suggested donation of $15.
For more information call 941-639-1959 or go to www.fpcpunta.org.
Card partyGROVE CITY — The Parish Women’s Guild plans a card party for 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.
To reserve a table, visit sfoachurch.com by clicking Parish Life then click Parish Women’s Guild, scroll down and click register, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Dec. 5.
The cost is $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes.
Church needs singersBURNT STORE — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is seeking choir singers to augment its Sunday traditional services choir.
It is seeking a tenor and a bass/baritone for services through Christmas Eve.
Rehearsals are 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Warm-up and services are 8-9:30 a.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 941-639-001, or email music@BSPConline.org.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove UMCGULF COVE — The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages.
The Closet is now open every Saturday (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Bring a photo ID to confirm residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Families are limited to one bag of clothing each month. Donations are accepted when the closet is open.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Holiday services announcedENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, has announced its special services during Advent and Christmas: Dec. 11, Christmas Cantata “Candles & Carols”, with a chamber orchestra & the Chancel Choir, 10 a.m.; Dec. 18, Chancel Handbells perform in service, 10 a.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.; Dec. 25, Christmas Day Worship Service, 10 a.m.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. with sermons by Pastor Scott Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, children’s message and First Sunday communion. Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com.
For information call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Christmas Rummage SaleENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have its huge annual Christmas Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The Church’s United Women in Faith and United Methodist Men groups present the sale. Proceeds benefit local charitable programs, as well as some missions abroad. F
or information call the Church office Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 941-474-5588. Visit www.englewoodumc.net for directions.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.