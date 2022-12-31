New Year’s Day service

ENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, has planned a New Year’s Day service that features the Hand Bell Choir.


To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments