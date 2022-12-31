New Year’s Day service
ENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, has planned a New Year’s Day service that features the Hand Bell Choir.
It’s set for the 10 a.m. worship service Jan. 1, and also features a message by Pastor Scott Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, children’s message and First Sunday communion.
Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com. For information call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow www.facebook.CommunityPresbyterianEnglewood.com.
Blood drive, pancake breakfastROTONDA WEST — The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
One Blood’s Big Red Bus will be there. Donors get a free pancake breakfast, a long sleeve T-shirt, a $20 e-gift card and a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your blood donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The meal is $8 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea Knights of Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
Breakfast at St. Charles
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will have a breakfast from 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice and coffee and all-you- can-eat-plain or blueberry pancakes. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children 8 and under. The public is invited.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
