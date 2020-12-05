EVENTS
Barn and crafts salesGulf Cove United Methodist Church will have holiday sales from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Men’s Club Barn Sale and the Crafty Ladies’ Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. Masks and social distancing are required. The church is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is at GulfCoveChurch.com.
Revival SundayVictory Baptist Church, 1538 Nash Terrace, Port Charlotte, invites all to a special Revival Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is Evangelist Paul Schwanke.
Menorah lightingChabad of Charlotte County will light a public 9-foot menorah at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, between Dillards and JC Penny. Chabad of Charlotte County will also distribute menorahs, candles and Hanukkah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home. All participants are asked to practice social distancing, and to wear masks. There will be live Klezmer music by the Nudniks Klezmer band. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, pre-packaged menorah kits and holiday treats-to-go will be distributed. The event is free and open to the public. Chabad of Charlotte County also will be lighting the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Fishermen’s Village. There will be music, pre-packaged doughnuts, dreidels and gelt. For more information and a local schedule of events, visit www.ChabadofCharlotteCounty.com.
Hanukkah serviceThe Jewish Congregation of Venice will celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday. Congregants will arrive at 5 p.m. and prepare for the lighting of the first candle outside at 5:15 p.m. Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus invite all children to participate in the ceremony, which will be recorded and posted online next day at www.jewishcongregationvenice.com. A 6-foot menorah constructed by JCV members will be lit every night during the holiday, culminating in the lighting of all eight candles on Dec. 17. For more information, call 941-484-2022.
Free Christmas dinnerFor the 35th year, the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will be offering free Christmas dinners. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dinner will be take-out or delivery for shut-ins. To order a dinner, call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or email christmasdinner@pcumc.info by Dec. 18.
Free Christmas dinnerThe free Englewood United Methodist Church 29th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be available only by reservations, and exclusively for pick up for anyone or delivery for shut-ins. Donations are appreciated but not required. The menu is roast turkey and Grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter, and pumpkin pie. Reservations must be made by Dec. 18. Call 941-474-5588, ext. 253, which is solely dedicated to receiving the reservations. Leave only your name and phone number. You will be called back with instructions for pick up between noon-2 p.m. Christmas Day, 700 E. Dearborn St., or shut-in home delivery. For information only, call 941-474-5588.
German Christmas serviceThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its all-German Christmas Worship Service at 3 p.m. Dec. 19. The Rev. Attila Szemesi will be officiating. Mask requested. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. There will not be a coffee hour after the service. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
Mass at DawnSt. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte, will hold Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo) at 6 a.m. daily Dec. 15-23, and at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20. The services are open to everyone. Masks are required. For more information, call 941-661-8335.
THRIFT STORES
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Come in and sign up for the free Christmas basket worth over $150. The drawing will take place at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12. It is not necessary to be present. The shop will run the Monthly Mega Sale on Dec. 11-12 with many specials. Check The Daily Sun‘s garage sale ad for the specials. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, Englewood
Service: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Masks are mandatory. Online services:
. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to
.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchService: 9:30 a.m. at 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. In-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning Dec. 6, two services will return. The 8:30 a.m. service will be in the Memorial Garden and the 10:30 a.m. service will be held in the building. For the 8:30 service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Advent worship will be pre-recorded and available online each Wednesday in Advent. Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the sanctuary. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.aliving faith.org 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West. Online services: watch fclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteService: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Christmas Eve service: 6 p.m. www.fpcpc.com. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaService: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Advent season services with special performers: 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist ChurchOutdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Additional services: Beginning Dec. 6, the contemporary service will move from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Traditional service: 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks required and temperatures will be taken. Online services: whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1stunitedmethodistchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, in the Gulf Cove area. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossServices: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Advent services: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh-12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristService: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Advent services: 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. Christmas Eve services: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas service: 10 a.m. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaOnline service: 10 a.m. on Facebook or www.punta gorda-ucc.com. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyOnline service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
