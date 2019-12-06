Christmas Day meal
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., invites all to the 34th annual Free Community Christmas Dinner, which will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in the Fellowship Hall. Transportation will be provided for those with special needs who are unable to drive to church. For home deliveries, call 941-625-4356 before 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to request these services by Dec. 20. Those interested in volunteering with preparations on Dec. 23 or Dec. 24, or to serve on Christmas Day, should text Phyllis Crews at 941-916-6519 or email pcumcchristmasdinner@gmail.com.
December rummage saleThe Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, located in Harbour Heights at 27000 Sunnybrook Road, is hosting a huge rummage sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today with lots of Christmas decorations, clothing for all ages, household items, and more. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Community breakfastHoly Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is having a community breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. today. Adults are $8. Kids 9 and younger are free. Breakfast is all you care to enjoy: french toast, eggs Benedict, quiche, breakfast casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit, coffeecake, coffee and juice. All are welcome.
Cookie WalkFaith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will have its annual Cookie Walk from 8 a.m.to noon today. Cost is $8 per pound. Other Christmas items will be available. Proceeds will be for missions. Call Ellen at 517-438-0140.
Pancake breakfastPort Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast featuring Santa Claus from 7-10 a.m. today at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Cost is $5, free to kids and adults over 90. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Christmas CraftsTrinity United Methodist Church’s Christmas Craft Fair is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and home-baked cookies for sale. Call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Free MovieBegin your family Christmas season by seeing the beautiful and emotionally powerful movie “I Can Only Imagine” at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive at 3 p.m. today. This free movie tells the story behind the famous song that you know. There will be a concession stand. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
Englewood United Methodist Church eventsThe Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry 2019-2020 Concert Series heralds the holiday with “Noel: Night of Everlasting Love” cantata at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 8 worship in the Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St. The service normally held at 9:15 a.m. has been moved up for this special event. The cantata features the EUMC Sanctuary Choir of over 60 voices singing Christmas classics accompanied by instrumentalists, a colorful living nativity, multi-media enhancements, and special narrations. Children’s programs and a free nursery are provided for these two services.
On Dec. 24, the Sanctuary will be decked with poinsettias for the Christmas Eve services at 4, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. The long-standing tradition of the congregation singing “Silent Night” by candlelight will close each special gathering. An early family friendly Traditional Service at 4 p.m. will draw the congregation closer to the true meaning of Christmas led musically by organ, vocal and instrumental soloists. At 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Voices in Bronze handbells will ring carols in the main entryway before the services. The Family Service at 6 p.m. will have an exciting retelling of the Christmas story accompanied by the Fusion by Fire praise band, followed by Christmas worship music. At the 8 p.m. Traditional Service, Senior Pastor Vic Willis will deliver a special Christmas Eve message. Music will be provided by The Sanctuary Choir, organ, trumpets, harp, flute, clarinet, and timpani. The 10 p.m. service will have a special message that prepares everyone for Candlelight Communion, open to all who desire it. Enjoy moving music from organ, harp, trumpets, flute, clarinet, percussion, timpani, and vocal soloists.
Everyone is invited to just show up Wednesday, Christmas Day, between noon and 3 p.m., for the 28th annual, free community Christmas Dinner in Fellowship Hall. Takeout orders may be placed only on Christmas Day and in person. For dinner transportation or delivery to someone homebound, call 941-474-5588, ext. 253. Calling between now and Dec. 20 is preferred. Calls to that number will be accepted only until 11:15 a.m. Christmas Day.
For information only, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-474-5588 during office hours.
Advent Worship Service-HopeFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, will continue with mid-week services on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Prepare for Christmas as we visit the city, Nazareth (hope) the theme for this week. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 941-697-3313 or go to www.alivingfaith.org.
St. Vincent de Paul saleSt. Vincent de Paul’s Resale Shop/St. Max featured sales this week are decor and art at 20% off. The special for the week is 75% off Christmas. Today, the jewelry and religious departments are 20% off along with clothes which are 50% off. The next Mega Sale will be Dec. 13-14. The shop is open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. All proceeds go to feed the less fortunate at the food pantry.
Spaghetti dinner
Everyone is invited to a delicious spaghetti dinner fundraiser hosted by Boy Scout Troop 776 from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Tickets are $10; children 11 and younger are $6 at the door, or call Larry Davis at 770-869-5618 or visit the church office during the week. Proceeds will help the Scouts with camping trips and other events. For more information call the church at 941-697-1747.
Christmas eventsThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites you to take your family Christmas photos at your leisure and to attend 10 a.m. Sundays in Advent. The church also has Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. While having breakfast, the children can enjoy creating free age appropriate crafts. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 5-12 $3 and under 5 free.
“The Innkeeper’s Daughter” will be performed at the North Port Community Church United Church of Christ during its 10 a.m. service on Dec. 15. The church’s choir, under the direction of area musician Kimberly Campos, performs this upbeat, seven-song Christmas musical. With nine speaking roles, the Bethlehem story is told through the eyes of the fictional innkeeper’s daughter.
A traditional candlelight Christmas Eve worship service will be 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Follow the luminaries along Biscayne. All are welcome. A punch and cookies fellowship hour will follow the the service. Call the church office at 941-426-5580.
Breakfast with SantaLiving Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte, is having Breakfast with Santa at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14. There will be cookie decorating and crafts. Parents are encouraged have a camera handy.
Christmas concertA Christmas Celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center Great Lawn in Punta Gorda. Melodie Joy, Eirinn Abu and Manny Lopez are performing. There will be face painting and concessions. Bring chairs and blankets.
Festival of Lessons
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road Port Charlotte, will have special Christmas programs of music on Sunday, Dec. 15. The Festival of Lessons & Carols program will be performed at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Blood drive
The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, in Punta Gorda. There is a critical need for all types of blood during the holiday season. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatments. The blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The thank-you gift will be a free blanket and a $10 e-gift card. It will also include a wellness check-up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Christmas Masses
Mass at Dawn (Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo), will be held at 6 a.m. Dec. 15-23 (daily mass), and at 7:30 a.m. for Sunday services Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo, “Midnight Mass” or “Mass of the Rooster” comes from the Catholic custom of gathering for the celebration of the Eucharist in the pre-dawn hours of each of the nine days before Christmas. This celebration is open to everyone. For more information, call 941-626-5046
Quilters, knitters, crocheters needed
All female quilters, knitters and crocheters are invited to Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, on Dec. 18 for a day of fun from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. You may come and stay as long as you can, or stay for the whole day of fellowship and fun. There will be a morning break with coffee and goodies and you may bring a bag lunch. The group makes quilts that are sent all over the world with Lutheran World Relief and these beautiful quilts are used for bedding, floor coverings and wall dividers. If you are used to using a rotary cutter to cut material and have the tools, please bring them with you. If you don’t have them, we have extras. In addition to making quilts for Lutheran World Relief, knitters and crocheters create prayer shawls that are given to people in our community in times of need. If you knit or crochet, you are also invited to join us in this ministry, which means the first and third Wednesdays.
Blue Christmas Service
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue: dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, please join Gulf Cove United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, for a special service of remembrance and hope. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or go to GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas Eve
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) invites all to candlelight services on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The first service at 4:30 p.m. will be a contemporary service for the whole family. At 8 p.m., a traditional worship service will be held. At 11:30 p.m., partake of Holy Communion at a quiet, more meditative service. Please join us on this holy night. For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series begins with Carpenters Once More on Jan. 27, Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single tickets are $25, and will go on sale Dec. 22, between worship services at the information carousel and from the church office on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Goldtones tickets
San Antonio Knights of Columbus Goldtones concert is 7 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy doo-wop favorites and Motown hits. Tickets are $15 at 800-838-3006 or BrownPaperTickets.com.
Coffee house
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, has coffee houses on the fourth Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend a time of food, fellowship and music from 6-8 p.m. The next one is set for Oct. 26. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call 941-475-5363.
