Boy Scouts pancake breakfast
GULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its Boy Scout pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 11.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 10 and younger at church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or at the door.
For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747.
Pastor installation
ENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will have its installation ceremony for Pastor Scott Andrews at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Free concert
VENICE — South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice, will have a free concert featuring a variety of music from classical to rock ‘n roll from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
A freewill offering will benefit Venice Area Mobile Meals, The Center of Hope and Trinity Presbyterian CAM.
Pancake breakfast
GROVE CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 12 at St Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $10. Children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal.
Rummage saleVENICE — Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd. will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the church.
North Port rummage sale
NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive is holding a rummage sale from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16-17. Men’s and women’s clothing, small appliances, household furnishings, decorative items, tools of all kinds, bedding, linens, jewelry and more is available.
Knights of Columbus breakfast
PORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45-10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under.
Pasta dinners
ENGLEWOOD — St. Raphael Church Knights of Columbus will have a pasta dinner from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the St. Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood. Dinners are $15. Take-outs are available. The evening will include a 50/50 raffle.
Trash and Treasure sale
PORT CHARLOTTE — San Antonio Catholic Church’s Trash and Treasure sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. This fund-raising event offers seven rooms or merchandise, including books, small appliances, lamps, kitchen wares, tools and more. There will also be a bake sale.
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out meals
NORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMC
GULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its traditional “Ashes to Go” Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Drive through from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Ashes to Go and free coffee. The church’s traditional Ash Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Lent studies
Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
