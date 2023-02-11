Pastor Scott Andres

Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood will hold an installation ceremony for new Pastor Scott Andrews this weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Boy Scouts pancake breakfast

GULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its Boy Scout pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 11.


To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments