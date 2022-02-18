Walk for the Poor
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County — Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximillian Kolbe and San Antonio — plan the 13th annual Walk for The Poor for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Gilchrist Park Pavilion, Punta Gorda. All proceeds help Charlotte County people with food, clothing, linens, housewares, limited furniture and financial assistance. Registration is 8 a.m. To register or donate visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor. Call 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913.
ALPHA discussions
ALPHA is a series of discussions exploring life and faith, designed to create conversations. There will be a series of seven discussions open to the public every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Feb. 9-April 20, at Lenox Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. RSVP: 941-639-3842 or email fumcpgmc@gmail.com.
Gospel trio concert
Free concert by The Sound, GMA Dove Award-nominated Gospel Trio at 6 p.m. Saturday following 5 p.m. praise and worship service at Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda.
Murdock Baptist Church concert
“Re Creation SHINE” will sing many contemporary Christian hits of praise and worship in an hour long concert from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Admission and parking are free. A free will offering may be made to cover some of the group’s travel expenses. Doors will open a half hour before the performance. For further details, call 941-627-6352.
Larry Stephenson Band
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West, welcomes the Larry Stephenson Band performing at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Coffee, juice, fruit and pastries will be served at 9:45 a.m. Nursery and children programs are available. Watch live at watchFClive.com. Call 475-7447 visit fcenglewood.com.
Spaghetti dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.The Knight’s & Knight’s Ladies Auxiliary serve spaghetti, meatballs, garlic knots, salads, beverages and ice cream for $12.
Free concert
Northside Christian Church, 685 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood will host a free Gospel music concert by Jeff and Sheri Easter at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25. The couple has a wall of awards including nine Dove Awards and several Grammy nominations.
Huge Rummage Sale
Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have it's 35th Annual Huge Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26. Pay $5 for an earlybird pre-sale from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net, or call Annette at 941-882-4543.
Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMC
Visit Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove), from 7-9 a.m. March 2, and drive through for Ashes to Go and free coffee. Traditional Ash Wednesday service is 6 p.m. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Friday Fish Fry
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has a weekly Fish Fry from 3-6 p.m. each Friday during Lent, March 4-April 15. Hand-breaded fish, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $15. It's $5 for children under 12. Dine-in or drive-thru. A vegetarian option will be offered. Reservations recommended at GulfCoveChurch.com or call 941-697-1747.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free sit-down dinners and carry-outs on the first Monday of every month. The March 7 menu includes ham, mac & cheese, green beans, roll, and dessert. Sit-down meals will also include a beverage. Dinners will be served and can be picked up between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Please reserve your meal by noon March 3, using the RSVP link on the church’s homepage, GulfCoveChurch.com. You may also email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble, is seeking singers at all levels for its March 13 and July 4 concerts. Must be able to read music and blend with other voices. Some solo work may be needed. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. All concerts are at 3 p.m. Sundays. For further information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
The Foresters in concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
CONCERT SERIES
First Presbyterian concert series
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. We are a nonprofit organization, our mission is to help those in need and to feed the hungry. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.