Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMC
GULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its traditional “Ashes to Go” on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Drive through from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Ashes to Go and free coffee. The church’s traditional Ash Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Ashes to Go at St. David’sSt. David’s Episcopal Church will again offer Ashes To Go on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. Times are 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Anyone can receive the traditional sign of the cross by driving through the circle at the front of the church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
A traditional Ash Wednesday church service will be held in St. David’s sanctuary at noon.
Church rummage saleENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church will have its 37th Annual Huge Rummage Sale Feb. 24-25 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Church volunteers will have thousands of items inside and outside the gymnasium-sized hall.
Pay $5 for a presale earlybird admission Feb. 23 from 3-6 p.m. Admission is free Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds support local charitable programs. Donation of all items accepted from the public is now closed until announced otherwise after the sale.
For information, call Annette at 941-882-4543, see www.englewoodumc.net, or call the Church Office 941-474-5588, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Spaghetti dinnersGROVE CITY — The Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will serve up spaghetti dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. The cost is $12 for spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad, beverages and ice cream. Proceeds support local charities.
Lenten fish fryPORT CHARLOTTE — The Knights of Columbus will serve Lenten fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 August Ave., Port Charlotte. These dinners will continue each Friday during Lent, excluding Good Friday.
Cost is $12 and includes choice of fried fish, fried shrimp or baked fish, with sides of fries, coleslaw, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. The cash bar will open at 5 p.m. for soda and 5:30 p.m. for beer and wine.
‘Portrait of a Bride’
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present “Portrait of a Bride — An Evolving Silhoutte,” a display of 15-20 wedding gowns from the Victorian era to the present, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Enjoy the stories and anecdotes of the brides, which discuss the “modern” bride of her day. Each bride in each decade had her own customs and ideas of what grace and beauty should look like. Enjoy a “wedding reception” featuring desserts and beverages in Stewart Hall after the program. Seating is limited.
For tickets, call 513-310-0631 or 942-632-2745. Tickets are a $22 donation. Proceeds support Presbyterian Women Mission Programs.
Lent studies
PUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
Lenten meals
Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, is offering a Lenten Meal on Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 and March 24. Proceeds fund local charities such as St. Vincent de Paul and the Charlotte County Homeles Coalition. For more information, call 312-952-0104
Ukrainian dinners to go
NORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out meals
NORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
