Church rummage sale

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church will have its 37th annual Huge Rummage Sale Feb. 24-25 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Church volunteers will have thousands of items for sale.


