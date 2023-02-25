Church rummage sale
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood United Methodist Church will have its 37th annual Huge Rummage Sale Feb. 24-25 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Church volunteers will have thousands of items for sale.
It’s 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25. Proceeds support local charitable programs. For more information, call Annette at 941-882-4543, see www.englewoodumc.net, or call the Church Office 941-474-5588, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
‘Portrait of a Bride’PUNTA GORDA — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will present “Portrait of a Bride — An Evolving Silhoutte,” a display of 15-20 wedding gowns from the Victorian era to the present, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Enjoy the stories and anecdotes of the brides, which discuss the “modern” bride of her day. Each bride in each decade had her own customs and ideas of what grace and beauty should look like. Seating is limited.
For tickets, call 513-310-0631 or 942-632-2745. Tickets are a $22 donation. Proceeds support Presbyterian Women Mission Programs.
Monthly food drive plannedNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly Food Drive for the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 27.
Anyone can donate at the church. Church members will help unload donations.
Staples, hygiene products, toiletries, paper products and bottled water will be accepted.
Lent studiesPUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
Annual flea marketPUNTA GORDA — Faith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its annual flea market on Friday, March 3 from 4-6 p.m. Entry fee is $2 for early sales. The regular sale will be Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11-1. Call 941-639-6309 for more info.
Lenten mealsPUNTA GORDA — Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, is offering a Lenten Meal on March 3, March 10 and March 24. Proceeds fund local charities such as St. Vincent de Paul and the Charlotte County Homeles Coalition. For more information, call 312-952-0104
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out meals
NORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.