Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. today at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger, and those over 90, eat for free. Kids 7-12 are only $2. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Grief seminarThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, hosts its fifth annual grief seminar from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed by breakfast. Then light a candle in memory of your loved one placing it next to the framed photo that you have brought with you. During the seminar “When Another Morning Dawns,” led by experienced grief counselor and pastor, the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the group will participate in an interactive program with speakers and a question and answer period presenting support for those who have experienced grief through loss in their lives either recently or in the past. One never knows when the sense of loss will strike us. Lunch is then served and the interactive discussions will continues during the afternoon. Call 941-426-5580 to register. Leave a message if necessary and your call will be returned. This community event is free with a love offering accepted to cover the cost for food.
Monthly Specialty BreakfastHoly Trinity Lutheran Church offers a Specialty Breakfast on the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Breakfast is $8 and includes beverages, fruit, parfaits, pastries, pancakes, breakfast casseroles, quiche, omelettes, etc. The next breakfast is today.
Peace Initiative SpeakerThe Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, invites all to attend the second installment of the annual Peace Initiative Speaker Series, to take place at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Ahmed Kahn, a representative of the Council of American-Islamic Relations. A PowerPoint presentation will be followed by a conversation and a question-and-answer session regarding all things American-Islamic. This presentation is open to the public. For more information, call Herb Levin at 941-286-7939.
EckankarEckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A local speaker from Port Charlotte will talk on “Attitudes Create Your World.” The public is invited to attend. For further information, call 941-766-0637.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Feb. 5 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations by Feb. 3 at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message. Tickets are $8 for lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Missions FestivalGrace Presbyterian Church, 10548 SW County Road 769 (Kings Hwy), Lake Suzy, invites everyone to its annual Missions Festival Feb. 8-9. Dr. Quentin Nantz with Mission to the World will be the speaker for this event. A breakfast will be held at the church at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8, with Quentin and his wife, Karen, sharing their experiences. On Sunday at 9:15 a.m., Carol Leman from Agape Flights in Venice will share with the Sunday School Agape’s mission is to provide aviation service delivering cargo, mail and humanitarian aid to missionary partners serving Christ, carrying hope to the nations of the Caribbean. At 10:30 a.m. at the worship service Dr. Nantz will present his message on “Communicating God’s Truth To Make Disciples.” A banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. with Quentin’s final message. The project for the Festival will center on “Young Life,” a local ministry to young people. Donations toward this project will help send some teens to summer camp. For more information please call 941-743-7971.
Family Fun FestVenice Christian School, 1200 Center Road, will have a free Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. There will be rides, games, petting zoo and pony rides, face painting, live music, school tours, silent auction. Free cookout sponsored by Centennial Bank, and Kona Ice truck on site. Call 941-496-4411 for more information.
Knights pancakesThe Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will have a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. Cost is $6 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea, made with love by our Knights of Columbus, council 7672. Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
Casino tripSt. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee casino trip on Feb. 10 for $25 a person. This is sponsored by Dave and Joyce Sloma. Departure one is 8:45 a.m. from the Walmart Murdock parking lot near the gas station. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m. from the Walmart Punta Gorda parking lot near the gas station. Prepaid reservations should be made by Feb. 5. For more information call 941-624-0550 Dave Sloma. Snacks and water provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale ShopThe St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max sales for this week are as follows: man cave and furniture 20% off. On each Saturday, jewelry and religion is 20% off while clothing is 50% off. The resale shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.The store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The next monthly Mega Sale will be Feb 9-11 with all departments 50% off. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, providing for the less fortunate in the community.
Trash and TreasureTrash and Treasure, an annual extravaganza at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will take place from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 15. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies and an assortment of tools. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Walk for the poorThe four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provide assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and monetary support, and direct cash assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for the Poor begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series continues with Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Single tickets are $25. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Huge Rummage Sale
Englewood United Methodist Church will have its annual fundraising Huge Rummage Sale Feb. 13-15 inside and behind the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Early bird special is 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for $5. Entry is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15. Thousands of items including furniture, small appliances, tools and hardware, electronics, books, kitchenware, clothes and shoes, artwork and crafts and more. Donate items at the drop-off shed until Feb. 6. Call 941-474-5588 for pickup of large items. To volunteer, call 941-475-3818. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships, Meals on Wheels, Englewood Helping Hand, FISH, Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Foundations Preschool and other local organizations.
Date night
Celebrate with your Valentine at The Ultimate Date Night Wonder of Love Tour at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Jay and Laura Laffoon, are marriage “edu-tainers” and hosts of the comedy-infused Ultimate Date Night event, where they help couples learn how to create and regularly celebrate a thriving marriage while exploring the realities that everyday life brings to the relationship. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Community Life Center or online at https://www.itickets.com/events/440493.html. Register for free child care before Feb. 9 at https://clclive.breezechms.com/form/0329ef. Child care costs $5 per child for those who do not register before Feb. 9. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
Advanced care planning
‘My Life, My Choice,” a program about advanced care planning, will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in St. David’s Parish Hall, 401 S Broadway, Englewood. It’s hosted by The Women of St. David’s. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. Vickie McDonald will present “The Pastoral Perspective.” She will describe how a pastor provides a prayerful and spiritual presence focused on an individual’s wishes during illness or end of life. All are welcome. For more information, please call the church office at 941-474-3140.
Ladies Fashion Show & Luncheon
Christ Community United Methodist Church located in Harbour Heights, at 27000 Sunnybrook Road, is hosting a “Fabulous Florida” Ladies Fashion Show & Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are available at the Church Thrift Store for a $10 donation from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Fashion Show models will feature clothing, handbags, and jewelry from the thrift store racks. The event benefits outreach programs in the community and will offer fun door prizes and table games, lunch and Silent Auction “With a Twist.” For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Pig Pickin’ craft show
The 7th annual Pig Pickin’ and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Feb. 21-22. The Arts & Craft Fair is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 21, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container. On Saturday, Feb. 22, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Harbor Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their second annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Punta Gorda. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. All are invited to join. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fishermen’s Village (registration tent-look for signs) and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again. The walk is approximately 2.5 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. The church also will be collecting monetary donations or non-perishable food items at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information please contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Spaghetti dinner
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will serve spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
GriefShare sessions
Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort, support, and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend by attending a GriefShare session. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Meetings will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port. This seminar/support group can be joined at any time. Call 941-421-4471 or 703-344-1521, or visit www.griefshare.org to learn more about the program.
Friend to Friend
Friend to Friend meets from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter. All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jubilee Café
Jubilee Café, held from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
