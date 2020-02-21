Pig Pickin’ craft show
The seventh annual Pig Pickin’ Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, continues from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today. Enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. today. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
German serviceThe all-German worship service officiated by the Rev. Attila Szemesi will be held at 3 p.m. today at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Communion will be served. Following the service is a Fellowship Hour to enjoy new and old friendships. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
Making ChangeSt. Vincent de Paul-St. Charles will host Making Change (also known as Quarters for a Cause) at 5 p.m. today in the Parish Hall. Win baskets and prizes for only quarters. Food and drinks will be available.
Harbor Walk for HungerHoly Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their second annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. today in Punta Gorda. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. All are invited to join. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fishermen’s Village (registration tent-look for signs) and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again. The walk is approximately 2.5 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. The church also will be collecting monetary donations or non-perishable food items at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information please contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
St. Vincent/ St. Max saleThe St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max sales today include 20% off housewares and small appliances. On each Saturday, jewelry and religion is 20% off and clothing is 50% off. The shop has a large display of Easter items priced to sell. The resale shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. The store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The next three-day Mega Sale will be March 12-14. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series continues with Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Single tickets are $25. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Ashes to Go at GCUMCVisit Gulf Cove United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, between 7 a.m.-9 a.m., where you can drive through for free coffee and Ashes to Go. A traditional Ash Wednesday service will be served at 6 p.m., preceded by a simple soup and bread meal at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Ash Wednesday serviceThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, offers its Ash Wednesday Worship Service at 7 p.m. Feb. 26. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates and will distribute ashes to those attending. On the following Wednesdays, the church will host a Soup Supper at 5 p.m. with a Lenten Study at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Spaghetti dinnerThe Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will serve spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
High tea, fashion showSt. Charles Women’s Council will have a high tea and fashion show at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, starting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 29. Everyone is welcome for a fashion show, auctions, tea and delicious finger foods. For tickets, call Ronnie at 941-743-7922
Pizza fundraiser Pizza For A Cause Night will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 3 at the Bocca Lupo restaurants in North Port and Port Charlotte to benefit Share The Blessings Ministry in Punta Gorda, which helps low-income and homeless families pay for hygiene products that cannot purchased with food stamps.
First United Methodist Church’s Lenten ServicesFirst United Methodist Church invites all to join them for their annual Community Lenten Worship Series featuring ministers from several churches in the Charlotte County area. Each service will be held at noon in the church’s Historic Sanctuary, 507 West Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. Lunch will be provided in the Church Fellowship Hall following each service. For more information, visit whatis1st.com.
The schedule is as follows:
• March 4: Rev. Jay Mumper, retired.
• March 11: Rev. Bill Frank, from First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
• March 18: Rev. Bob Schoolcraft, from Friendship United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
• March 25: Capt. Israel Roseno, currently serving with the Salvation Army of Charlotte County.
• April 1: Rev. George Cooks, from First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Casino tripA casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will depart on March 9 with two departures: 8:45 a.m. at Walmart 19100 Murdock Circle near the gas station, and at 9:10 a.m. at Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, also near the gas station. Return times are approximately 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost is $25 per person and prepaid by no later than March 4. Games will be played on the bus and snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Pancake breakfastPort Charlotte United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. March 7 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger, and those over 90, eat for free. Kids between the ages of 7-12 are $2. For more info, call 941-625-4356.
Yard salePort Charlotte United Methodist Men will have their annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. March 13 and 8 a.m.-noon March 14 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Donations can also be brought to the church the mornings of March 11 or March 12. For more information, call 941-625-4356
Trinity United yard and bake saleTrinity United Methodist Church will hold a Yard and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 14 at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Lunch is available. Inside displays: large variety of home goods, clothing and accessories. Outside displays: small furniture, tools, walkers, etc. For more information, call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Friday fish fryThe Knights of Columbus-St. Charles will hold a Fish Fry every Friday from Feb. 28 to April 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinners are $10: fish (grouper) & chips, baked white fish dinner, combo dinner with fish and shrimp, and deep-fried shrimp. Dinners are served with French fries or mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw, bread and dessert. There also is a baked Atlantic salmon dinner for $12 along with a special featured dinner. Macaroni and cheese and soups also will be available as well as bar drinks. For weekly specials or additional information, call Dave 404-944-9172.
GriefShare sessionsGrieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort, support, and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend by attending a GriefShare session. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Meetings will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port. This seminar/support group can be joined at any time. Call 941-421-4471 or 703-344-1521, or visit www.griefshare.org to learn more about the program.
Friend to FriendFriend to Friend meets from 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter. All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jubilee CaféJubilee Café, from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
