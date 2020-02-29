High tea, fashion show
St. Charles Women’s Council will have a high tea and fashion show at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, starting at 12:30 p.m. today. Everyone is welcome for a fashion show, auctions, tea and delicious finger foods. For tickets, call Ronnie at 941-743-7922.
EckankarEckankar,The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, on Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A local panel from Port Charlotte will talk on “Recognizing God’s Help in Every Moment.” The public is invited to attend. For further information, call 941-766-0637.
Pizza fundraiser Pizza For A Cause Night will be from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 3 at the Bocca Lupo restaurants in North Port and Port Charlotte to benefit Share The Blessings Ministry in Punta Gorda, which helps low-income and homeless families pay for hygiene products that cannot purchased with food stamps.
First United Methodist Church’s Lenten ServicesFirst United Methodist Church invites all to join them for their annual Community Lenten Worship Series featuring ministers from several churches in the Charlotte County area. Each service will be held at noon in the church’s Historic Sanctuary, 507 West Marion Ave, Punta Gorda. Lunch will be provided in the Church Fellowship Hall following each service. For more information, visit whatis1st.com.
The schedule is as follows:
• March 4: Rev. Jay Mumper, retired
• March 11: Rev. Bill Frank, from First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda
• March 18: Rev. Bob Schoolcraft, from Friendship United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
• March 25: Capt. Israel Roseno, currently serving with the Salvation Army of Charlotte County
• April 1: Rev. George Cooks, from First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
North Port Community Lenten ServicesThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites all to its Lenten Journey: “Walking With Jesus” led by Pastor Attila Szemesi. Soup Suppers will be at 5 p.m. with Lenten Study at 6 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: March 4, March 11, March 18 and April 18.
Holy Week services:
• Maundy Thursday Service: 7 p.m. April 9
• Good Friday is at 7 p.m. April 10
• Easter Sunday Service: April 12 with child care provided. All services are officiated by Rev. Szemesi. A Fellowship Hour follows the service.
Casino tripA casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will depart on March 9 with two departures: 8:45 a.m. at Walmart 19100 Murdock Circle near the gas station, and at 9:10 a.m. at Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, also near the gas station. Return times are approximately 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost is $25 per person and prepaid by no later than March 4. Games will be played on the bus and snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Pancake breakfastPort Charlotte United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. March 7 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger, and those over 90, eat for free. Kids between the ages of 7-12 are $2. For more info, call 941-625-4356.
Flea market for missionsFaith Lutheran Church, at 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will have its annual flea market for missions on March 6 from 4 p.m.-6 pm, and March 7 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds go to support missions. Hourly specials will go on with lunch also available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yard salePort Charlotte United Methodist Men will have their annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. March 13 and 8 a.m.-noon March 14 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Donations can also be brought to the church the mornings of March 11 or March 12. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Yard sale March 14A giant yard sale is being held from 8 a.m.-noon March 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Trinity United yard and bake saleTrinity United Methodist Church will host a Yard and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 14 at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Lunch is available. Inside displays: large variety of home goods, clothing and accessories. Outside displays: small furniture, tools, walkers, etc. For more information, call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Daryl Mosley in concertThe community is invited to attend a concert by singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Murdock Christian Church, 17500 Elmwood Ave., Port Charlotte. The concert is free to the public but a love offering will be taken. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428.
Friday fish fryThe Knights of Columbus-St. Charles will host a Fish Fry every Friday through April 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Dinners are $10: fish (grouper) & chips, baked white fish dinner, combo dinner with fish and shrimp, and deep-fried shrimp. Dinners are served with French fries or mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cole slaw, bread and dessert. There also is a baked Atlantic salmon dinner for $12 along with a special featured dinner. Macaroni and cheese and soups also will be available as well as bar drinks. For weekly specials or additional information, call Dave 404-944-9172.
GriefShare sessionsGrieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort, support, and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend by attending a GriefShare session. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Meetings will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port. This seminar/support group can be joined at any time. Call 941-421-4471 or 703-344-1521, or visit www.griefshare.org to learn more about the program.
Friend to FriendFriend to Friend meets from 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter. All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jubilee CaféJubilee Café, from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.