Fellowship Church of Englewood concert
Pastor Garry Clark of Fellowship Church invite the community to come and hear singer/songwriter Jerry Salley in concert on Sunday, Feb.16. He will be performing two free concerts at the 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. worship services. Jerry has written eight #1 Hits, including those made famous by the likes of Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Toby Keith and many more. And highlighting his own vocal talent, Jerry has been featured as a soloist on the Grand Ole Oprey. Fellowship Church is located at 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in the bullseye of Rotonda. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, pastries and fruit will be served at the Fellowship Hospitality Café at 9:45 a.m. Free Childcare is available. For more information contact 475-7447 or log on atfcenglewood.co
Trash and TreasureTrash and Treasure, an annual extravaganza at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be 8 a.m.-noon today. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies and an assortment of tools. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Walk for the poorThe four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provide assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and monetary support, and direct cash assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for the Poor begins at 9 a.m. today at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Huge Rummage SaleEnglewood United Methodist Church will have its annual fundraising Huge Rummage Sale today inside and behind the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St. Entry is free from 9 a.m.-noon today. Thousands of items including furniture, small appliances, tools and hardware, electronics, books, kitchenware, clothes and shoes, artwork and crafts and more. Call 941-474-5588 for pickup of large items. To volunteer, call 941-475-3818. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships, Meals on Wheels, Englewood Helping Hand, FISH, Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Foundations Preschool and other local organizations.
Date nightCelebrate with your Valentine at The Ultimate Date Night Wonder of Love Tour at 7 p.m. today at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Jay and Laura Laffoon, are marriage “edu-tainers” and hosts of the comedy-infused Ultimate Date Night event, where they help couples learn how to create and regularly celebrate a thriving marriage while exploring the realities that everyday life brings to the relationship. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Community Life Center or online at www.itickets.com/events/440493.html. Register for free child care before Feb. 9 at clclive.breezechms.com/form/0329ef. Child care costs $5 per child after Feb. 9. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
Isaac Mingus TrioThe Isaac Mingus Trio will perform at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The trio consists of double bass, piano and drums. They play music from classical to jazz. Mingus is a cellist and bassist and is currently full-time bassist and librarian for Punta Gorda Symphony. Johnny Moore, the drummer, a native Kansan, began playing professionally in high school and began a full-time career in 1970. He has performed with the Four Freshmen and The Platters and since moving to Sarasota has performed with many jazz groups and is currently with the Martin-Hamilton Group and the Dick Hamilton West Coast Sextet. Steven Phillips, the pianist, is a versatile artist with several recordings to his credit as performer, composer, arranger, conductor and producer. There is a suggested donation of $10. For further information, call 941-639-1959.
Advanced care planning“My Life, My Choice,” a program about advanced care planning, will be presented at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in St. David’s Parish Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. It’s hosted by The Women of St. David’s. Refreshments will be served. The Rev. Vickie McDonald will present “The Pastoral Perspective.” She will describe how a pastor provides a prayerful and spiritual presence focused on an individual’s wishes during illness or end of life. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 941-474-3140.
Ladies Fashion Show and LuncheonChrist Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, will present “Fabulous Florida” Ladies Fashion Show & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at the Church Thrift Store for a $10 donation from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Fashion Show models will feature clothing, handbags, and jewelry from the thrift store racks. The event benefits outreach programs in the community and will offer fun door prizes and table games, lunch and Silent Auction “With a Twist.” For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Pig Pickin’ craft showThe seventh annual Pig Pickin’ and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Feb. 21-22. The Arts & Craft Fair is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 21, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22. The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container. On Saturday, Feb. 22, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $10 and includes pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Harbor Walk for HungerHoly Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their second annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Punta Gorda. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. All are invited to join. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fishermen’s Village (registration tent-look for signs) and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again. The walk is approximately 2.5 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. The church also will be collecting monetary donations or non-perishable food items at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information please contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series continues with Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Single tickets are $25. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Ashes to Go at GCUMC
Visit Gulf Cove United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, between 7 a.m.-9 a.m., where you can drive through for free coffee and Ashes to Go. A traditional Ash Wednesday service will be served at 6 p.m., preceded by a simple soup and bread meal at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Spaghetti dinner
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will serve spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
Pizza fundraiser
Pizza For A Cause Night will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 3 at the Boca Lupo restaurants in North Port and Port Charlotte to benefit Share The Blessings Ministry in Punta Gorda, which helps low-income and homeless families pay for hygiene products that cannot purchased with food stamps.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. March 7 at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger, and those over 90, eat for free. Kids between the ages of 7-12 are $2. For more info, call 941-625-4356.
Trinity United yard and bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church will hold a Yard and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 14 at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Lunch is available. Inside displays: large variety of home goods, clothing and accessories. Outside displays: small furniture, tools, walkers, etc. For more information, call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
GriefShare sessions
Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort, support, and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend by attending a GriefShare session. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief. Meetings will be held each Thursday at 6 p.m. through April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port. This seminar/support group can be joined at any time. Call 941-421-4471 or 703-344-1521, or visit www.griefshare.org to learn more about the program.
Friend to Friend
Friend to Friend meets from 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter. All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jubilee Café
Jubilee Café, held from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
