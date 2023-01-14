Two-cellist concert

Matrick Thorpe and Ann Alton will present a two-cello concert accompanied by Marry Jeanne Moorman at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. There is a free will offering.


To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments