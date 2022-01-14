Collector car show
All are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) to see 100 to 125 vintage cars at the Open Collector Car Display. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15. The Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Southwest Florida Region is assisting. Tom’s Traveling Tunes will provide DJ music, and food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359 if you want to display your car. Contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Rekindled Grass in concert
Northside Christian Church, 685 Indiana Ave., Englewood will host a free concert by bluegrass artists Rekindled Grass at 6 p.m. Jan. 15. Rekindled Grass has a fresh, new sound that is unprecedented in Florida among bluegrass bands as they deliver the message of life in a song. For more information, call 941-474-4437 or 941-925-1494.
Adult Sunday School
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have adult Sunday School from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday in Decker Hall. “You Are Never Alone” by inspirational author, Max Lucado will be discussed in interactive study using videos, conversation and discussion. Led by Pastor Attila Szemesi it brings to life the messages of God as he guides us through life’s messes. Please call the church office, 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila (npcuccpastor@frontier.com)
Jerry Salley in concert
Jerry Salley will be in concert Jan. 16 at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services at at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. Salley has written eight No. 1 Hits for Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Toby Keith and more, and has been featured as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, pastries and fruit are served at 9:45 a.m. Free childcare is available. For more information, please call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Spaghetti dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 7672 and Ladies Auxiliary will serve a delicious spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. It's $12 for spaghetti, meatballs, garlic knots, salad, beverages and ice cream.
Burnt Store Presbyterian concert
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda will host The Tribute Company in concert at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
Greek pastry, treasures sale
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society will have a Greek Pastry and Attic Treasures Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25-26 at Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Spanakopita, baklava and other sweets will be featured. For more information call 941-697-0370.
'Romanticism through the Ages'
Ann Alton, former principal cellist for Punta Gorda Symphony and principal cellist for Lake Placid Sinfonietta, with Setsuko Nagata, longtime violinist for the New York Philharmonic, and Andi Zdrava, world-renowned pianist and conductor of the Illhrian Orchestra of Venice, will present a concert of "Romanticism through the Ages" – expressive works for violin, cello and piano. It's 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Meet the performers after the show and enjoy punch and cookies. Freewill offering with a suggested donation of $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to www.fpcpunta.org.
Annual grief seminar
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, has planned its sixth-annual Grief Seminar, set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Grief counselor Ty Morgan from The Corner of Hope (cornerstoneofhope.org) in Ohio will conduct an interactive seminar, “In the midst of change….The God who never changes!” All those suffering loss regardless of your faith or denomination are welcome. Breakfast and lunch are provided. You may bring a small photo of your loved one. Please contact the church office at 941-426-5580, or Pastor Attila Szemesi, npcuccpastor@frontier.com to register. There are no space restrictions. Bring a friend.
ALPHA discussions
ALPHA is a series of discussions exploring life and faith, designed to create conversations. There will be a series of seven discussions open to the public every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Feb. 9-April 20, at Lenox Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. RSVP: 941-639-3842 or email fumcpgmc@gmail.com.
Arts-crafts show seeks vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items may apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) Feb. 11-12. Handcrafted items will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble, is seeking singers at all levels for its March 13 and July 4 concerts. Must be able to read music and blend with other voices. Some solo work may be needed. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. All concerts are at 3 p.m. Sundays. For further information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
The Foresters in concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
CONCERT SERIES
First Presbyterian concert series
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals & Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is having their monthly Mega Sale today. The shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. We are a nonprofit organization, our mission is to help those in need and to feed the hungry. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.