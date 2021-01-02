IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran ChurchService: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, EnglewoodService: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchService: 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Masks required. For the 8:30 service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.aliving faith.org 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West. Online services: watch fclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte
Service: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte.
. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaService: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist ChurchOutdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Contemporary service: 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Traditional service: 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks required and temperatures will be taken. Online services: whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1stunited methodistchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossServices: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh-12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristService: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaOnline Sunday service: 10 a.m. on Facebook or www.punta gorda-ucc.com. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreek communitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyOnline service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday. Individuals are encouraged to call 941-697-1747 to reserve a time, but walk-ins are welcome. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Families will be allowed one bag of clothing per month. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The next Monthly Mega Sale will be Jan. 8-9. A huge selection of clearance furniture will be available for the sale.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
