EVENTS
German serviceThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its all German Worship Service at 3 p.m. today. The Deutsche Kirche Florida will have its services in Sarasota and Clearwater also officiated by Pastor Attila Szemesi. Please contact the church office 941-426-5580 for details regarding these services. Due to COVID-19, there is no Fellowship Hour following the services and wearing of masks is required.
Walk for the PoorEach year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit: https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on “Walk for the Poor.”
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday. Individuals are encouraged to call 941-697-1747 to reserve a time, but walk-ins are welcome. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Families will be allowed one bag of clothing per month. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The End of the Month sale will be Jan 30. The next Monthly Mega Sale will be Feb. 12-13. A huge selection of clearance furniture will be available.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran ChurchService: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchService: 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Masks required. For the 8:30 service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.aliving faith.org 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. Online services: watch fclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteService: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Online service: www.fpcpc.com. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 8-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 4-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Mask required. Online service:
.
First United Methodist Church
Outdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Contemporary service: 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Traditional service: 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks required and temperatures will be taken. Young Life teens are invited conduct the services, perform, give testimony and readings. Online services: whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1st unitedmethodistchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Traditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf Cove
Services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Services: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh-12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)
Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of Christ
Service: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist Church
Services: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Sonrise Baptist Church
Services: 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Facebook message available for both.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Services: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Community Presbyterian Church, Englewood
Online service: 10 a.m. at www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta Gorda
Online Sunday service: 10 a.m. on Facebook or www.punta gorda-ucc.com. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Deep Creek Community Church
Online services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreek communitychurch.com.
Edgewater Church
Online service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County
Online service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
