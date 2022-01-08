Pancake breakfast, blood drive
The Knights of Columbus Council 7672 of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Sunday, Jan. 9, during their pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from OneBlood will be at the church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will receive a free pancake breakfast, a long-sleeve T-shirt, a $20 E-gift card and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. The pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Cost of $8 includes, scrambled eggs, sausages, all-you-can-eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, and coffee or tea made with love. Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
St. Charles breakfastSt. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will serve breakfast from 7:45-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include all-you-can-eat plain, chocolate chip or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $8 and children 8 and under are $3. Everyone is invited.
Winter concert seriesPeace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda, annual winter concert series starts Jan. 14. The first group in will be “The LeFevre Quartet” a southern gospel group from Atlanta. On Jan. 21, a ladies trio will be on stage called “Final Harvest.” The last Friday night of Jan. 28 “The Guardians” will take the stage. All concerts are 7 p.m. Fridays. There is a hymn sing starting at 6:15 p.m., before each concert, come pick out your favorite hymns and sing loud. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., seating is limited and no tickets are required. A love offering will be received for each group. For more info, call 941-637-6768 or 941-628-9789.
Collector car show
All are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) to see 100 to 125 vintage cars at the Open Collector Car Display. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15. The Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Southwest Florida Region is assisting. Tom’s Traveling Tunes will provide DJ music, and food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359 if you want to display your car. Contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Rekindled Grass in concertNorthside Christian Church, 685 Indiana Ave., Englewood will host a free concert by bluegrass artists Rekindled Grass at 6 p.m. Jan. 15. Rekindled Grass has a fresh, new sound that is unprecedented in Florida among bluegrass bands as they deliver the message of life in a song. For more information, call 941-474-4437 or 941-925-1494.
Burnt Store Presbyterian concertBurnt Store Presbyterian Church is hosting a concert with The Tribute Company on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:15 p.m.
ALPHA discussionsALPHA is a series of discussions exploring life and faith, designed to create conversations. There will be a series of seven discussions open to the public every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Feb. 9-April 20, at Lenox Hall on the campus of 1st United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. RSVP: 941-639-3842 or email fumcpgmc@gmail.com.
Arts-crafts show seeks vendorsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). The show will be Feb. 11-12. Handcrafted items will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
The Foresters in concertSonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will be hosting The Foresters, a family band in full time Gospel Music Ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, please call 941-475-5363.
Bingo at San PedroSan Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card partiesThe Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
CONCERT SERIES
First Presbyterian concert seriesThe First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is having their monthly Mega Sale today. The shop is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. We are a nonprofit organization, our mission is to help those in need and to feed the hungry. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
