Kirkin ‘O’ The Tartan
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, invites all to a special service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, to celebrate “The Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartan.” While this service celebrates Scotland and Scottish heritage, it is truly a Scottish-American custom. The Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartan services as a remembrance of the liberties and religious freedom Scotts fought to preserve, including their influence on freedoms shared by all Americans. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
First Presbyterian Church concert
Soprano Pauline Paquin will be the featured artist in a concert to benefit the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Paquin will perform a variety of selections, including show tunes, gospel and spirituals. She performed her first concert at the Roger Williams Baptist Church in Providence, R.I. Her other credits include performances with the Mastersingers and the University of Texas chorale. She also sang with the Alex Peloqun Chorale in Rhode Island. Upon moving to Port Charlotte in the 1990s she assisted with dinner shows at the Charlotte County Cultural Center as producer and director. She is a self-taught trombone player and is a member of the band at Cultural Center’s Monday afternoon sessions of Fun With Music, where she also sings and occasionally plays the piano. She is a regular during Charlotte County Jazz Society jams. Tickets are $10 for adults ad $5 for children. They can be purchased at the door or through the church office.
Rummage and pastry sale
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte, will host its annual rummage and Greek pastry sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, in the large hall in front of property. There will be household items and decorations, collectibles and jewelry.
German worship service
The all-German worship service is 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Pastor Attila Szemesi officiates. Following the service, there is a Fellowship Hour to enjoy each other’s company. Call 426-5580 with any questions.
Honors Banquet 2020
Join Gate Way Worship Center at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, as they honor Charlotte County’s elected officials for dinner and entertainment provided by entertainer Kenny Evans. Tickets are $40 per person, this includes the meal and entertainment. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 20. Call Joana Mares at jmaresdcwc@gmail.com or at 863-558-7455. Dress attire is semi-formal.
Concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series begins with Carpenters Once More on Jan. 27, Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single tickets are $25. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Goldtones concert
San Antonio Knights of Columbus Goldtones concert is 7 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy doo-wop favorites and Motown hits. Tickets are $15 at 800-838-3006 or BrownPaperTickets.com.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Those 6 and younger, and those over 90, eat for free. Kids 7-12 are only $2. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee casino trip on Feb. 10 for $25 a person. This is sponsored by Dave and Joyce Sloma. Departure one is 8:45 a.m. from the Walmart Murdock parking lot near the gas station. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m. from the Walmart Punta Gorda parking lot near gas station. Prepaid reservations should be made by Feb. 5. For more information call 941-624-0550 Dave Sloma. Snacks and water provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Trash and Treasure
Trash and Treasure, an annual extravaganza at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will take place from 8 a..m.-noon Feb. 15. There will be something for everyone. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies and an assortment of tools. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Coffee house
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, has coffee houses on the fourth Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend a time of food, fellowship and music from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call 941-475-5363.
Friend to Friend
Friend to Friend meets from 1-3 p.m. each Tuesday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). This social gathering provides a place where adults of all ages can meet for fellowship, fun, and laughter. All you need to bring is a non-alcoholic beverage for yourself, a wide open heart, and a welcome spirit. On the third Tuesday of every month, the group meets at noon and and goes out for lunch. All are welcome to come make a friend. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.