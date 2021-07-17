EVENTS/NEWS
Christmas in July
Christmas in July Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Holiday decorations, table-top trees, 4-foot to 6-foot trees, wreaths, arrangements, wrapping paper, gift bags and gifts for the entire family. Take home a delicious cake, pie or cookies from the bake sale. Many items marked down 50%. For more information, contact the church office at 94-625-5045.
Backpack event
Bring your backpack to a free back-to-school event at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Church members will fill your backpack with free school supplies and goodies. Enjoy a free bounce house, arts and crafts, light snacks, and story time. All are invited. For more info, call 941-639-3842.
German service
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its all German Worship Service at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Masks are required for those who have not been vaccinated. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
Free concert
Saxophonist Eirinn Abu will perform a free concert at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Abu’s peers call him the instrumental version of Andrea Bocelli. He has recorded with The Miami Sound Machine and with Dolly Parton. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is located at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Jehovah's Witness convention
Every summer since 2011, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been attending conventions in both English and Spanish at the Hertz Arena in Estero. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. “Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
First Monday supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Aug. 2 menu includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. To reserve a meal, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747 from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Bargain Boutique summer closure
The Bargain Boutique at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will be closed the month of July, and will reopen on Aug. 2.
Games and snacks
All are welcome to Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, on Wednesday evenings for socializing, games and snacks. Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., the church will provide some light snacks, but guests are welcome to bring their own food. At 6 p.m., board games and card games will begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Commodities giveaway
Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goods
Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards.
