July 4th concert
Bion Cantorum is sponsoring a Fourth of July concert at 3 p.m. July 3 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. This is a free-will offering concert with a suggested donation of $15. For more information, call 941-661-1553 or visit www.bioncantorum.com.
Monthly communionNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly Communion Service at the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, July 3. It is officiated by The Rev. Attila Szemesi. Following the service is a Fellowship Hour with beverages and refreshments along with the opportunity for personal conversation. Please call the church office at 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor at npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Second Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month. Because of July Fourth celebrations the church is postponing this month’s supper for one week. The menu for our July 11 supper, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., is chicken, baked beans, roll and dessert (plus beverage if dine-in). Reserve through the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com. Meals are free, but donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church don’t meet in July, however their hand-crafted items remain available for purchase by calling MaryEllen at 941-697-6384. Thursday hours of 9-11:30 a.m. will resume Aug. 4 in Oaks Cove, behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, at 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047. The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Project Phoenix looking for volunteersProject Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that runs a resale store at 36 Dearborn St., Englewood. It works with local outreach programs and churches in the area. The resale store is short on volunteers. It is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 978-479-8289 or email karen@microdial.com.
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.