German service welcomes Dora Kovacs

The all-German language worship service at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Officiated by the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the monthly services now includes the music of Dora Kovacs, a graduate of List Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest who currently leads worship at German services for Deutsche Kirche Florida in Clearwater.


