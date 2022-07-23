German service welcomes Dora Kovacs
The all-German language worship service at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Officiated by the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the monthly services now includes the music of Dora Kovacs, a graduate of List Ferenc Academy of Music in Budapest who currently leads worship at German services for Deutsche Kirche Florida in Clearwater.
The service will be followed with a potluck supper Fellowship Hour. For more information or to sign up for the meal, call 941-426-5580 or email npcucc@frontier.com.
Food drive Monday
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Partnering with North Port’s Salvation Army location, the church provides food and other items to local families in need. Needed items are food staples, personal hygiene products, toiletries, paper towels and bath tissue, laundry detergent and bottled water.
First Monday SupperGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The menu for the Aug. 1 supper is pork loin, new potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert, plus beverage if dine-in. Make reservations at gulfcovechurch.com. Meals are free; donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747.
THRIFT STORESChrist Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church don’t meet in July, however its hand-crafted items remain available for purchase by calling 941-697-6384. Thursday hours of 9-11:30 a.m. will resume Aug. 4 in Oaks Cove, behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call 941-697-6384 to make an appointment. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, at 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Project Phoenix looking for volunteers
Project Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that runs a resale store at 36 Dearborn St., Englewood. It works with local outreach programs and churches in the area. The resale store is short on volunteers. It is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 978-479-8289 or email karen@microdial.com.
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.