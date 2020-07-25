IN-PERSON SERVICES
First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor“Drive-in” church will be offered at 10 a.m. Sundays throughout the pandemic at First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor, at 4506 Church St., Charlotte Harbor. “Just come as you are, and stay in your car.” For more info, call 941-629-8101.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. “Parking Lot” service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossIn-person worship services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Lutheran Church of the Cross Fellowship and Ministry Center, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Those who have an illness or fever are asked to stay home and watch the service online. The wearing of masks is strongly recommended. Masks will available for those who may not have their own. Members and friends with high-risk factors are encouraged to continue to remain at home and watch the service at the FMC live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Website link for the latest service and sermon notes can be found at www.lccross.org.
North Port Community United Church of ChristThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will begin its in-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at: facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaServices will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunity church.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Faith Lutheran ChurchWorship services will be available at www.alivingfaith.org. The Rev. Dr. Brian Armen, pastor, will lead worship in a variety of settings. For more info, call 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefcyouth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaServices will be livestreamed at: fpcpunta.org. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or email first@fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaIn response to continued concerns related to to COVID-19, First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchAll are invited to view the live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click on the Worship Online button. If you can’t make it live to the 10 a.m. service, you can watch it any time online. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. From now until the fall, all clothing will be $1 (except boutique with yellow tag). On Fridays, the shop will run a special sale: 50% off all departments. Next week’s Monday and Wednesday specials are: 20% off man cave, furniture and jewelry.
Send your updated church news and coronavirus-related updates to newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
