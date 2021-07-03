EVENTS/NEWS
Freedom Singers concertFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, will be presenting a special concert of patriotic music by the Freedom Singers to honor veterans and to celebrate the holiday at 3 p.m. July 4. It is a free will concert with a suggested donation of $15. Veterans are admitted free. An ice cream social will follow the concert. For more info, call the church at 941-639-1959.
Family movie nightTo get ready for the upcoming Olympics, Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites your family to a free showing of the movie “Cool Runnings” starring John Candy at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, inside the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte. This comedy tells the story of a disqualified Jamaican sprinter who enlists the help of a dishonored coach. Together they start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team. Bring your own snacks and drinks; free popcorn will be available. For more information, call the church at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Christmas in JulyChristmas in July Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16-17 at First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Holiday decorations, table-top trees, 4-foot to 6-foot trees, wreaths, arrangements, wrapping paper, gift bags and gifts for the entire family. Take home a delicious cake, pie or cookies from the bake sale. Many items marked down 50%. For more information, contact the church office at 94-625-5045.
Bargain Boutique summer closureThe Bargain Boutique at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will be closed the month of July, and will reopen on Aug. 2.
Games and snacksAll are welcome to Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, on Wednesday evenings for socializing, games and snacks. Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., the church will provide some light snacks, but guests are welcome to bring their own food. At 6 p.m., board games and card games will begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchKids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church where they will ride the Rocky Railway and learn how Jesus’ power pulls us through the ups and downs in our lives. The Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. After the opening ceremony, all VBS kids will receive a free, light dinner. For more info or to register, go to GulfCoveChurch.com. Information and forms are also available in brochure racks at each of the church’s main entrances. Completed registration forms should be returned to the church office. Or instead, call Dana at 941-979-9927 and register your children over the phone. Registration will be strictly limited to the first 50 children. Masks optional, subject to change. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
St. Francis of Assisi ChurchSt. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting vacation Bible school “Rainforest Explorers: Jesus Leads the Way.” Children will look into five Bible stories and discover that Jesus leads the way to the treasure of eternal life with Him. Open to children first to sixth grade from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-16. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. It will reopen July 7.
