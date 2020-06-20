N-PERSON SERVICES
First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor“Drive-in” church will be offered starting at 10 a.m. Sundays throughout the pandemic at First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor, at 4506 Church St., Charlotte Harbor. “Just come as you are, and stay in your car.” For more info, call 941-629-8101.
First United Methodist ChurchFirst United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will be returning to in-person Sunday morning worship in the church’s Life Center beginning June 21 with a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. Doors will open no earlier than 20 minutes prior to each service to ensure all sanitizing protocols and procedures have been completed. Temperatures will be taken at the Welcome Center prior to entrance, and all CDC capacity and social distancing recommendations will be implemented as well. All staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks, with worshippers being asked to do the same. Staff will have masks available upon request. Sanitizing gel will be available as well. Anyone who is displaying symptoms of illness or feels they are at risk for exposure is asked to remain home. Online services will continue through Facebook Live on www.facebook.com/whatis1st and the church’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/c/1stunited methodistchurch.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. “Parking Lot” service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is from 10 -11 a.m. Monday. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossIn-person worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Lutheran Church of the Cross Fellowship and Ministry Center, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Those who have an illness or fever are asked to stay home and watch the service online. The wearing of masks is strongly recommended. Masks will available for those who may not have their own. Members and friends with high-risk factors are encouraged to continue to remain at home and watch the service at the FMC live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Website link for the latest service and sermon notes can be found at www.lccross.org.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at: facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian Church
Regular worship services will be online atwww.cpcenglewood.c
om. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta Gorda
Services will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook:www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc
.
Deep Creek Community Church
Online services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunity church.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater Church
Services will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist Church
Services will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services.
Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Faith Lutheran Church
Worship services will be available at www.alivingfaith.org. The Rev. Dr. Brian Armen, pastor, will be leading worship in a variety of settings. For more info, call 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefcyouth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
Services will be livestreamed at: fpcpunta.org. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or email first@fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
The 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services will be broadcast live on their Facebook page, facebook.com/whatis1st.com and later made available on its website: whatis1st.com.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
All services can be viewed via the Worship Online button on the church’s website: www.GulfCoveChurch.com. Traditional services are at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and contemporary service is at 9:30 a.m. You can reach the church at 941‑697‑1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop, 485 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, according to its website. Shop for clothing, accessories and household items. For more information, call 941-474-1047.
Send your updated church news and coronavirus-related updates to newstips@yoursun.com.
