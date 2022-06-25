German Worship Service
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a German language worship service at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Following the service, a fellowship hour takes place. For more information, call the church office, 941-426-5580 or contact Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Food drive is MondayThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 27. Members of the church will unload your donations. Breakfast foods and lunchtime nourishment meals are needed, as are hygiene and household cleaning products. Call the church office 941-426-5580 with any questions.
July 4th concertBion Cantorum is sponsoring a Fourth of July concert at 3 p.m. July 3 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Members of Bion Cantorum, the Chancel Choir of First Presbyterian Church and other community singers will salute veterans. This is a free-will offering concert with a suggested donation of $15. For further information call 941-661-1553, 941-629-1070 or call the church at 941-639-1959, or visit www.bioncantorum.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church don’t meet in June and July, however their hand-crafted items remain available for purchase by calling MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 for an appointment. Thursday hours of 9-11:30 a.m. will resume Aug. 4 in Oaks Cove, the small building behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, at 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047. The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringersBurnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Project Phoenix looking for volunteersProject Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that runs a resale store at 36 Dearborn St., Englewood. It works with local outreach programs and churches in the area. The resale store is short on volunteers. It is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 978-479-8289 or email karen@microdial.com.
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.