Rummage saleThe Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St Vincent de Paul rummage sale returns at 8 a.m. today at Taylor and Airport Roads in Punta Gorda. The entrance will be on Airport Road. There will be housewares, furniture, clothing, books, jewelry, tools, etc. The sale proceeds are used to help those in need with food, clothing and limited financial assistance.
Yard saleJesus Loves You Ministry will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Bacon’s Furniture Store parking lot in Port Charlotte. All proceeds go to Southwest Florida Homeless Ministries.
Communion SundayThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates and CDC guidelines are followed. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
Family outdoor movie nightGulf Cove United Methodist Church invites families to a free showing of the movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” starring Steve Martin outside the church on Friday, June 11, but will move inside if necessary. The lawn opens at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Please bring your own snacks, chairs, blankets and bug spray. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove/Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Garden ribbon-cutting eventWintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte will commemorate its new community garden, Garden of Eatin’, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and pig roast from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12. In addition to the community garden, the food forest and sensory garden also will be dedicated. A water feature, built within the sensory garden will also be dedicated at this event. Guests are encouraged to walk throughout the gardens.
The Garden of Eatin’ became a reality through a financial grant from Keep Charlotte Beautiful. Two scouts from Boy Scout Troop 37, working to earn their Eagle Scout rank, individually produced what is now a 20-bed community garden. These gardens are adjacent to the food pantry and excess produce from individual gardeners can be and are harvested to support the pantry. More beds are planned that will exclusively support the food pantry that is providing food for over 1,100 individuals a week.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Rocky Railway VBS at GCUMCKids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church where they will ride the Rocky Railway and learn how Jesus’ power pulls us through the ups and downs in our lives. The Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. After the opening ceremony, all VBS kids will receive a free, light dinner. For more info or to register, go to https://GulfCoveChurch.com. Information and forms are also available in brochure racks at each of the church’s main entrances. Completed registration forms should be returned to the church office. Or instead, call Dana at 941-979-9927 and register your children over the phone. Registration will be strictly limited to the first 50 children. Masks optional, subject to change. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 South McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop will be closed for Memorial Day weekend and will reopen Wednesday. The next Mega Sale will be one-day only, June 12.
