Lent studies

PUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.


