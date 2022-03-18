Friday Fish Fry
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has a weekly Fish Fry from 3-6 p.m. each Friday during Lent through April 15. Meals are $15 or $5 for children under 12. A vegetarian option will be offered. Reservations recommended at GulfCoveChurch.com or call 941-697-1747.
Fish fry
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte from 5-6:30 p.m. each Friday through April 8. Dinners are $12 or $15. Cash bar is available.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble is seeking singers at all levels for the July 3 concert. All area singers are invited to participate. Rehearsals will start May 10 and will continue Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
Calling all quilters
Help us cut fabric into squares for charity quilts on March 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N Indiana Ave., Englewood. A light lunch will be provided. Patty Butzin will also present a “Trunk Show” highlighting quilts of the past. Finished quilts will be distributed through Lutheran World Relief for disaster response and refugees.
The Foresters in concert
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host The Foresters, a family band in full time gospel music ministry, at 4 p.m. March 26. They will be joined by local favorites, Gulf Breeze Bluegrass. A love offering will be taken. All are invited. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Hawaiian luau
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, invites the community to enjoy a Hawaiian luau, set for 4-7 p.m. April 2. Tickets are $20, or $10 for children under 10, which includes an authentic Hawaiian buffet dinner and live entertainment by the Kauai Kanakas band, complete with hula and fire dancing. Get tickets at the church office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or at the door. Please call 978-520-8187 for more information.
CONCERT SERIES
First Presbyterian concert series
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Free will offering. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The Rock Calvary Chapel, 4827 Fairway Drive North, Punta Gorda, will be having its annual HUGE community garage sale on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, email pblashill@hotmail.com.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
