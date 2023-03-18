Learning about Alzheimer’s
ROTONDA — Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd., is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to host a free community event.
Alz in Faith will be presented from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on three consecutive Fridays on March 24, March 31 and April 7.
The speaker will be registered nurse Lisa Fink.
Free continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Pasta dinners
ENGLEWOOD — St. Raphael Catholic Church Knights of Columbus will have a pasta dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. March 18 at the church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood.
Cost is $15. Take-outs are available.
Lent studies
PUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
Flea market returnsVENICE — The Jewish Congregation, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice, March 19-20 with framed art work, antiques, furniture, household items, jewelry, silver and more.
The Hidden Treasures Market will hold an early preview for $5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19. On Monday, March 20, the market will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m. merchandise will be reduced to half price.
For more information, visit jewishcongregationvenice.com.
Fish fry
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Borromeo will serve a fish and chips dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and March 31 in the Parish Center, 21505 August Ave., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $12 per person and will be sold at the door.
Lenten meals
PUNTA GORDA — Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, is offering a Lenten Meal from 4 to 7 p.m. March 24. Proceeds fund local charities such as St. Vincent de Paul and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. For more information, call 312-952-0104.
Fellowship Church plans Easter EggstravaganzaROTONDA — Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
All kids up to 12 can participate. There will be thousands of Easter eggs, plus carnival games, face painting, prizes, lots of candy, cookies, pizza and soft drinks. The church will give away six bicycles and two drones as grand prizes to the hunt, plus six Easter baskets.
The Easter Bunny will appear between 11 a.m. and noon.
Times are 10:30-11 a.m. for children 0-3 years old, 11:15-11:45 a.m. for 4-to-7-year-olds, and noon to 12:30 p.m. for 8-to-12-year-olds.
For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Easter Festival at GCUMCGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, invites families to its annual Easter egg hunt, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Children up to age 12 may participate.
Afterward, there will be family games, a bounce house for the kids, free food and crafts. Call 941-697-1747 or visit GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Holiday servicesENGLEWOOD — Pastor Scott Andrews and Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, have special services through Lent and the Easter holiday.
Palm Sunday service is 10 a.m. April 2, with a palm branch procession, music by the Hand Bells and Chancel Choir and Communion. Maundy Thursday ceremony is 7 p.m. April 6 with special music by the Chancel Choir and communion. The Good Friday service is at noon April 10 with special cello music.
Easter Sunday service is at 10 a.m. April 9, with music by the Chancel Choir and trumpets, a message by Pastor Andrews, organ, hymns, choir, handbells, children’s message and first Sunday communion.
Services are also available at www.cpcenglewood.com. For more information, call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Holy Week at Gulf Cove UMCGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, invites the community to worship services during Holy Week.
Maundy Thursday service will be at 5 p.m. April 6. Please bring a simple potluck meal to share if you can.
Good Friday Service is 6 p.m. April 7. Darkness will be increased by gradually extinguishing candles, to symbolize the coming darkness of Jesus’ death.
Sunday Easter services will begin with a Sunrise meditative service will start at 6:45 a.m. April 9 (bring a chair and bug spray). The Easter message can be heard at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. with traditional music, and at 9:30 a.m. with contemporary music.
Most worship services are at GulfCoveChurch.com. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Easter service plannedSonrise Baptist Church, 1050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will have its annual Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. on Easter, April 9.
All are invited and encouraged to attend. Free breakfast will follow the service.
For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
