NEWS
New deacon joins San Antonio The Rev. Joe Romand, a permanent deacon, has been assigned to San Antonio Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Romand and his wife, Tracey, moved to this area from Colonie, New York, last year. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Siena College and a master of arts in pastoral studies from St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry. He retired April 2020 from New York State Teachers’ Retirement System. He was ordained a permanent deacon in 2013 by Bishop Emeritus Howard J. Hubbard, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
“We are extremely happy and pleased that Deacon Joe is joining us here at San Antonio,” stated Leo Riley, pastor at San Antonio.
Romand will be involved in many duties at San Antonio including funerals, baptisms, assisting at Masses, and many other areas.
EVENTS
Easter egg hunts• Fellowship Church of Englewood will be having a Giant Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. March 27 at the Fellowship Church Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. Six bikes and two drones will be given away as grand prizes along with six Easter baskets. It’s free for kids up to 12 years old. For more info, call 941-475-7447.
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will have an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-noon March 27 for kids from toddlers through age 12 at 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Each child will receive an empty basket to use during the egg hunt which they can take home. After the hunt, free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for all. Masks are required. For more info, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Easter drive-thru eventThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
First Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The April 5 menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, and dessert. The dinners can be picked up between 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 5 at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
