Learning about Alzheimer’s
ROTONDA — Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd., is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to host a free community event.
Alz in Faith will be presented from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on three consecutive Fridays on March 31 and April 7.
The speaker will be registered nurse Lisa Fink.
Free continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m.
For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Lent studies
PUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
Fish fryPORT CHARLOTTE — The Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Borromeo will serve a fish and chips dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 31 in the Parish Center, 21505 August Ave., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $12 per person and will be sold at the door.
Easter Festival at GCUMCGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, invites families to its annual Easter egg hunt, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Children up to age 12 may participate.
Afterward, there will be family games, a bounce house for the kids, free food and crafts. Call 941-697-1747 or visit GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Fellowship Church plans Easter EggstravaganzaROTONDA — Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
All kids up to 12 can participate. There will be thousands of Easter eggs, plus carnival games, face painting, prizes, lots of candy, cookies, pizza and soft drinks. The church will give away six bicycles and two drones as grand prizes to the hunt, plus six Easter baskets.
The Easter Bunny will appear between 11 a.m. and noon.
Times are 10:30-11 a.m. for children 0-3 years old, 11:15-11:45 a.m. for 4-to-7-year-olds, and noon to 12:30 p.m. for 8-to-12-year-olds.
For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.