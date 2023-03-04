Lent studies
PUNTA GORDA — Each Wednesday in March, Pastor Jaco Bester will offer thoughts on “The Disciplines of Lent” at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Dinner will be available to the first 80 people who sign up for $10. Dinner is at 5 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. study.
Handbell concertPUNTA GORDA — The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda will hold a handbell concert at 3 p.m. March 12 at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Patti Page is a handbell soloist, playing her own set of 30 English handbells along the East Coast. She will be followed by the Joyful Ringers from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be a free will offering with a suggested donation of $15.
Lenten mealsPUNTA GORDA — Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, is offering a Lenten Meal from 4 to 7 p.m. March 10 and March 24. Proceeds fund local charities such as St. Vincent de Paul and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. For more information, call 312-952-0104.
Pancake breakfastENGLEWOOD — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 12, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.
Cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. Children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal. Proceeds fund various community charities.
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
Flea market returnsVENICE — The Jewish Congregation, 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice, March 19-20 with framed art work, antiques, furniture, household items, jewelry, silver and more.
The Hidden Treasures Market will hold an early preview for $5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19. On Monday, March 20, the market will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m. merchandise will be reduced to half price.
For more information, visit jewishcongregationvenice.com
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
