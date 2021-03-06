EVENTS
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 8-9 a.m. at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Free concert Link Union is performing two full free concerts at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday at Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. The Ozarks-based family consists of five members who play 16 different instruments. Complimentary refreshments of coffee, juice, fruit and pastries will be served at Fellowship Hospitality Café at 9:45 a.m. and free childcare will also be available. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.
Easter egg huntFellowship Church of Englewood will be having a Giant Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. March 27 at the Fellowship Church Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. Six bikes and two drones will be given away as grand prizes along with six Easter baskets. It’s free for kids up to 12 years old. For more info, call 941-475-7447
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship, 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001. The church also will be providing a scripture devotion and hymn online for every day of the 40-day Lenten season.
Christ Lutheran ChurchService: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, EnglewoodService: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Enjoy a message and special organ music. Masks required. Social distancing enforced. Online service: www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaService: 10 a.m. in person by reservation only at 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Call the church office (941-637-8443) between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday to make a reservation. In-person worship will be limited to 30 people. Online service: Facebook or www.punta gorda-ucc.com. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchService: 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Masks required. For the 8:30 a.m. service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.aliving faith.org 941-697-3313. Lenten services indoors and online: noon March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31 (indoors). Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services: noon indoors and online.
Fellowship Church of EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. Nursery and children’s programs are available. Complimentary refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. at the Fellowship Hospitality Cafe. Communion service will be held after the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on the first Sunday of the month. Online services: watch fclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteService: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. Online service: www.fpcpc.com. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 8-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 4-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaService: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist ChurchPraise in the Park outdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park Pavilion. Worship services: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the church’s Life Center, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Both services are livestreamed at whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1st unitedmethodistchurch. During the Lenten season, the church will host Wednesday services at noon in the Life Center and online through March 24. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all services.
Friendship United Methodist ChurchService: 10 a.m. Sunday at 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1717. Mask required. Email: friendshipumc@hotmail.com. Online: www.friendshipumcpunta gorda.com
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday. 941-697-2345. Mid-week Lenten services are held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot.
Lutheran Church of the CrossServices: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh through 12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)
Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristService with communion: 10 a.m. at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Masks required. Online viewing available after noon Sundays: www.northportucc.org. Follow church Bible Studies and Adult Sunday School on Facebook.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Sonrise Baptist ChurchServices: 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Facebook message available for both.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com. Lenten services: 6 p.m. March 10, March 17 and March 24.
ONLINE SERVICES
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreek communitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyOnline service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
