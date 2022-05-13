Thrift store sale
All items are 50% off during the inventory-reduction sale at St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 S. Indiana Ave, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, set for Thursday-Saturday, May 19-21. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. This big sale only happens twice a year. Call 941-474-1047 for info.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers from 3:30-5:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month. The June 6 menu is chicken Parmesan, salad, roll, dessert, plus beverage if dine-in. Reserve meals at the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com, or call 941-697-1747 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Meals are free, donations are appreciated.
German dinner
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have a German dinner prepared by chef Andre Woroschinski at 5:30 p.m. May 27. The menu includes bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, rolls, beverage with apple cake for dessert for $15. Tickets on sale by calling the church office, 941-426-5580, stopping in at the office 10 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday, or emailing northportucc@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove), offers Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 13-17, for kids aged 4 to leaving grade 5. Visit GulfCoveChurch.com or the church for info and registration, or call call Dana at 941‑979‑9927. Forms should be returned by June 9. Registration is limited to 60 children.
Vacation Bible School
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting Vacation Bible School “God’s Wonder Lab.” Open to children first to sixth grade, 9 a.m. to noon June 20-24. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or call Jim Brantner in the church office at 941-697-4899 and press 3.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble, is seeking singers for a July 3 concert. Rehearsals will continue Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing, and furniture. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte,. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
