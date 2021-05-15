EVENTS
Guided meditationDhamma discussion and meditation with Tahn Khema is 1 p.m. Saturdays, (today and May 22, at Sarasota Forest Monastery, at the end of Lewis Street off Old Englewood Road, Englewood. The program is in English and typically takes about 90 minutes to two hours. Anyone who wishes to attend a live guided meditation outdoors may join in. Members will put up signs directing attendees to the location. Bring a seat if you like. The monastery has some wooden platforms and perhaps some woven mats on the ground available.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards.
