Fellowship Egg Hunt 2022

Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. All kids up to 12 can participate. For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Church food drive

NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 22.


   

To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments