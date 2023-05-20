Church food drive
NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 22.
The church partners with The Salvation Army Food Bank for North Port families in need in the city of North Port. School dismisses for the summer soon.
Requests are for breakfast cereals, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish, and canned meals, hygiene and toiletry products for all ages, as well as paper products and bottled water.
Church members are available to unload donations.
For more information, call 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Last weekend for Closet of HopeGULF COVE — The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Because of Hurricane Ian damage, the Closet will be closed after Saturday, May 20, until repairs to the building can be completed, church officials said. It will reopen when the repairs are completed.
Mothers Helping Mothers at GCUMCGULF COVE — The Mothers Helping Mothers relief trailer is at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The group offers free clothing for the entire family and other basic necessities.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Burnt Store Presbyterian to hold Memorial Day servicePUNTA GORDA — Burnt Store Presbyterian Church will hold a Service of Remembrance from 9:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, to honor all fallen members of the armed forces. The church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
German worship serviceNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, has monthly services in German.
Officiated by the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the service begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Musician Dora Kovacs will lead the congregation’s hymns. Following the service there is a Fellowship Hour.
For more information, call 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com.
Boy Scout golfing fundraiserGULF COVE — Boy Scout Troop 776 is holding a golf tournament fundraiser with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, June 10 at Rotonda Hills Golf Course, 100 Rotonda Circle.
Entry fee is $65 per person, which includes lunch. Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second-, and third-place teams, as well as raffle prizes.
For more information, contact Kristie Coleman at Kris.Machel@gmail.com or 941-270-3026.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS
Sonrise vacation Bible schoolENGLEWOOD — Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood will have vacation Bible school July 31-Aug. 4.
Hours are 6-8:30 p.m., with a free dinner nightly starting at 5:15 p.m.
To register and for more information, visit sbcenglewood.org.
St. Francis vacation Bible schoolGROVE CITY — At St. Francis of Assisi Church, 265 Placida Road, Grove City, is holding Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light! vacation Bible school June 26-30.
Hours are 9 a.m. to noon for children K to sixth grade, and is open to any child in the community.
For more information, call 941-697-4899, email jash@sfoachurch.com or visit www.sfoachurch.com.
Liberty Community Church vacation Bible studyNORTH PORT — Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port, presents Vacation Bible School 2023, “Twists & Turns,” from from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 12-16.
This is free for 4-year-olds through sixth grade. For more information, call 941-456-1959. Register at libertycommunity.church/.
Vacation Bible School at GCUMCGULF COVE — Kids from age 4 through those leaving grade 5 are invited to vacation Bible school at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte
Stellar VBS will be held Monday through Friday, June 19-23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
After the opening ceremony, all VBS kids will receive a free, kid-friendly dinner — families are invited.
For more information, visit GulfCoveChurch.com. Register online, at the church office or by calling at 941-979‑9927. Registration will be limited to 60 children and ends June 15.
For more information, call 941-697‑1747 or email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and more. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
FREE FOOD
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.