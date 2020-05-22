Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by Pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaRegular Sunday services have been suspended until further notice. Services will continue to be streamed live at 10 a.m. Sundays via Facebook: www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunity church.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater Church
Services will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday atwww.facebook.com/edgewaterc
hurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services.
Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Faith Lutheran ChurchWorship services will be available at www.aliving faith.org. The Rev. Dr. Brian Armen, pastor, will be leading worship in a variety of settings. For more info, call 941-697-3313.
Send your updated church news and coronavirus- related updates to newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
