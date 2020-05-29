EVENTS
Yard saleSt. Vincent de Paul St. Charles, 21844 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte, will have a large yard sale from 8 a.m.-noon today. Some furniture, pictures, knickknacks, clothes, etc., will be available.
SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaRegular Sunday services have been suspended until further notice. Services will continue to be streamed live at 10 a.m. Sundays via Facebook: www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunity church.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services.
Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Faith Lutheran ChurchWorship services will be available at www.alivingfaith.org. The Rev. Dr. Brian Armen, pastor, will be leading worship in a variety of settings. For more info, call 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online atwatchfclive.
com,fcenglewood.c
om or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. atthefcyouth.
com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor“Drive in” church will be offered starting at 10 a.m. Sundays throughout the pandemic at First Baptist Church Charlotte Harbor, at 4506 Church St., Charlotte Harbor. “Just come as you are, and stay in your car.” For more info, call 941-629-8101.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaServices will be livestreamed at: fpcpunta.org. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or email first@fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaThe 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services will be broadcast live on their Facebook page, facebook.com/whatis1st.com and later made available on its website: whatis1st.com.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Live-streaming worship service will be at 10 a.m. Sundays on the church’s website,www.GulfCoveChurch
.com. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices in the Sanctuary will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. “Parking Lot” service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Hope is located at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices are online at 10 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on their Facebook page.
St. David’s Episcopal ChurchServices will be posted on its website: stdavids.dioswfl.org.
St. David’s Thrift Shop is now open from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday. Shop for quality clothing, accessories and household items, all reasonably priced. St. David’s Thrift Shop is located in the Beall’s Outlet Plaza, State Road 776. For more information, call 941-474-1047.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday worship services will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 50% capacity at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. The 8:30 a.m. service will be live at:facebook.com/tlcsw
fl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
Send your updated church news and coronavirus-related updates to newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.