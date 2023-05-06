Closet of Hope will close temporarily
GULF COVE — The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Because of extensive Hurricane Ian damage, it will be closed after Saturday, May 20 until repairs to the building can be completed, church officials said. It will reopen when the repairs are completed.
The Mothers Helping Mothers Relief Truck will continue to be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. They also distribute clothing as well as other items.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
‘A Knight at The Races’ at St. Charles
PORT CHARLOTTE — The St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus will present “A Knight at The Races” on May 6 at the Parish Center at 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. The event coincides with the Kentucky Derby.
Up to six races will be run during the evening, with prizes for best women’s hat and a men’s Dapper Dan contest.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. The first race will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner around 6:15 p.m. Kentucky Derby starts at approximately 6:57 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each and will be sold at the door or call Tom Robinson at 941-235-0701 or 813-255-8915.
Two-piano group returns
PUNTA GORDA — The Two-Piano Group will return to First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, at 3 p.m. May 7 with a “Spring Fling” concert.
Six professional pianists will play music from Mozart to modern composers. A free will offering will be taken with a suggested donation of $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959.
Communion Sunday at United Church of ChristNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to its Communion Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. on May 7. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Preceding and following the service is a Fellowship time.
At 9:55 a.m., pianist Charles Wolf begins worship with a selected prelude.
Mothers Helping Mothers at GCUMCGULF COVE — The Mothers Helping Mothers relief trailer is at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The group offers free clothing for the entire family and other basic necessities.
For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Mother’s Day breakfastPORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a Mather’s Day breakfast from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Mary 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
Breakfast will be free for mothers. Breakfasts include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice and coffee and all you can eat plain or blueberry pancakes. Adults are $8 and children 8 and under are $3.
Mothers Day pancakes at St. FrancisGROVE CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will host a Mother’s Day pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday May 14 at St Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.
Cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice.
All mothers and children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal.
Boy Scout golfing fundraiserGULF COVE — Boy Scout Troop 776 is holding a golf tournament fundraiser with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, June 10 at Rotonda Hills Golf Course, 100 Rotonda Circle.
Entry fee is $65 per person, which includes lunch. Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second-, and third-place teams, as well as raffle prizes.
To register or for more information, contact Kristie Coleman at Kris.Machel@gmail.com or 941-270-3026.
Liberty Community Church vacation Bible studyNORTH PORT — Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port, presents Vacation Bible School 2023, “Twists & Turns,” from from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 12-16.
This is free for 4-year-olds through sixth grade. Call 941-456-1959 for more information. Register at libertycommunity.church/.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.