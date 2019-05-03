Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s-St. Max Resale new summer hours have started, Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specials for Friday are 20 percent off housewares and Saturday ladies tops $1 and jewelry 20 percent off. Check out the featured specials as well as the dot specials ranging from $.50 to $2. St. Vincent de Paul’s Resale Shop / St. Max is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. and State Road 776, across from Racetrack gas station in Port Charlotte. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Service for first responders
The second-annual Community Prayer Service for First Responders will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. All first responders in Englewood, both active and retired, will be honored. These include police and corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, among others. Family members of these valued first responders, plus everyone in the community, are invited to attend.
Summer hours
The seasonal residents have left and it is time for Faith Lutheran, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, to offer one worship service at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Now the entire congregation will once again see each other and hope that you will come as all are invited to worship to hear a special message. For more information, call 941-697-3313 mornings or www.alivingfaith.org.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $5 per person; under age 6 eat for free; ages 7-12 only $2 and over 90 free. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Derby Night
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will host a Night of Racing and Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at the parish center at 21505 Augusta Ave. Port Charlotte. Dinner tickets are $10 or two for $18. Dinner ticket will include one $25,000 raffle ticket. Admission to races only is $5. The night will include a Ladies’ Derby Hat contest and a Men’s Dapper Dan contest. All proceeds will go to serve the needy adults and youth of Charlotte County. Call Grand Knight, Jim Gross 803-719-7280 or Tom Robinson 235-0701 for information or to reserve a table.
Folklore dance group
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port will present the Milunka Savich Folklore dance group from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Milunka Savich is a World War I heroine from Serbia. A discussion of her life will be given. For more information, call the church at 941-423-7282.
Barbecue ribs
A barbecue ribs dinner will be held at 3 p.m. May 19 at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Baked potato and cole slaw, dessert and beverage will accompany this home-cooked meal. Following dinner, local musician and vocalist Kimberly Campos will offer entertainment. Cost is $20. Call 941-426-5580 to reserve and pick up tickets in advance.
Bible School
The VBS “Roar” will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from June 10-14 for children ages 5 through grade 5. Games, crafts, Bible stories, singing and snacks will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 and ask for Terry.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
