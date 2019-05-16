Summer hours
Faith Lutheran, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West, has switched to summer hours, offering one worship service at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are invited to worship. For more information, call 941-697-3313 mornings or www.alivingfaith.org.
Worship hours
Beginning this week, First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, will change to one 10 a.m. worship service Sundays until mid-October. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-639-1959.
Folklore dance
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port will present the Milunka Savich Folklore dance group from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Milunka Savich is a World War I heroine from Serbia. A discussion of her life will be given. For more information, call the church at 941-423-7282.
Barbecue ribs dinner
A barbecue ribs dinner will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Baked potato and cole slaw, dessert and beverage will accompany this home-cooked meal. Following dinner, local musician and vocalist Kimberly Campos will offer entertainment. Cost is $20. Call 941-426-5580 to reserve and pick up tickets in advance.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
Casino trip
The Holy Name Society of San Pedro Catholic Church hosts a one-day trip on Monday, May 20 at Immokalee Casino for $25. The bus leaves at 8:15 a.m. For more information or to make reservations, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
‘Pray for Peace’ vigil
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts a Pray for Peace vigil at 10 a.m. May 25 at the church flag pole where it will “pray for peace, end the violence and honor those who have died while serving in the armed forces.” The church is at 4285 Wesley Lane. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
German service
The all German worship service officiated by Rev. Attila Szemesi will be held at 3 p.m. on May 25 at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. All faiths are welcome. Following the service is a fellowship hour for conversation. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 or contact Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Summer schedule
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will start its summer schedule May 26 through Sept. 1. There will be two services; traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service (come as you are) at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be available for each service. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Memorial Day cookout
Chapter 1050-S of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, Inc. Saint James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte will hold a Memorial Day cookout (fundraiser) from noon to 5 p.m. on May 27. Menu includes grilled and barbecue chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 17 years old. For more information, call 941-764-6764.
Freedom celebration
Fellowship Church invites the community to two Freedom Celebration services for Memorial Day weekend. The services will be at 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. May 26 at the Worship Center campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in Rotonda. Pastor Garry Clark will be speaking about our great country and the incredible freedoms we enjoy. Both services will also include special patriotic music. At noon the congregation will walk to the picnic area under for a dinner of barbecued chicken, country-style green beans, homemade mashed potatoes, fresh baked roll with butter and cake for dessert. All are invited to attend this free event . For more information and to reserve your spot, please call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Memorial Day barbecue
The Jewish Congregation of Venice will hold a Memorial Day barbecue at 1 p.m. May 27 at the center, 600 North Auburn Road, Venice. Sponsored by the Jewish War Veterans under Post Commander Bob Aaron and the JCV Social Committee, the menu will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, side dishes, desserts and beverages. In addition, a full length feature film will be shown. Cost is $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 941-484-9022 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for information and reservations.
St. Vincent rummage sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference will hold a rummage sale from 8-11 a.m. June 1 at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Please no pets. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 8 a.m. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date June 8.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2-4 p.m. June 3 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Bible School
The VBS “Roar” will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from June 10-14 for children ages 5 through grade 5. Games, crafts, Bible stories, singing and snacks will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 and ask for Terry.
‘In the Wild’ VBS
Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port, will present “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:15 p.m. June 10-14 for children from VPK through 6th grade. Bible stories, music, crafts, games and more will illustrate Biblical encounters with Jesus. A light supper will be served each evening at 5 p.m. VBS and supper are free. For more information, call 941-257-3573. Register at libertycommunity.church
Power Up VBS
Kids age 4 through grade 5 are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, where they will Power Up & Raise Their Game. Vacation Bible School will be June 10-14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will start each evening at 5:30, followed by a free, light dinner for all VBS participants (and their families if they choose to stay). Registration forms are at GulfCoveChurch.com and may be returned to the church office. For more information or to register over the phone, call 941-979-9927. Registration is limited to the first 60 children.
Vacation Bible School
Miraculous Mission is this year’s free Lutheran Church of the Cross Vacation Bible School, being held from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14 at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. For ages 4-12, the kids will learn about five different Bible stories to teach the children that God is on a mission to save us through Jesus. Register now to reserve a spot; go to www.lccross.org for more info and registration forms: First-come, first-served. For more information or questions, call 941-627-6060.
