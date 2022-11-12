Fellowship Church celebrates 20th

Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., invites the community to celebrate its 20th anniversary. There will be worship celebration services at 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m., both featuring music by Saltwater Worship and encouraging messages from Pastor Garry Clark. There will also be a nursery and kid’s program available for both services. At 9:45 a.m., Hospitality Café will be open and serving fresh coffee, juice, fruit, doughnuts, pastries and trail mix. Then at noon, all are invited to a free meal of Southern fried chicken with all the trimmings, soft drinks and cake at the church’s picnic area. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.


