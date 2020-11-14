EVENTS
Closet of Hope reopen
The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, is reopening on Saturdays (except holidays) beginning today . The Closet of Hope offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to call 941-697-1747 to reserve a time, but walk-ins are welcome. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice in Sarasota County. Mask required. Temperatures will be taken. Each person is asked to limit their shopping time to 20 minutes or less. Families will be allowed one bag of clothing per month. No clothing donations are being accepted at this time.
Christmas yard sale
St. Vincent de Paul St. Charles will have a Christmas/Home Goods yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 at 21488 Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. There will be Christmas items and various home goods.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 26 at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Because of the pandemic, this year’s dinner will be by drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. For more info, call 941-697-1747 or go to GulfCoveChurch.com.
Thanksgiving dinner
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will have its cooked smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinner for six available for pickup from 7-11 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish Center. Dinner will include a 12-14-pound whole smoked turkey, homemade corn bread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob and cranberry sauce. Donations for the diner are $50 with all proceeds going to St. Charles Borromeo School. There will be a limited number of dinners available so call early to reserve yours. Tickets can be purchased from St. Charles Parish Office or by calling Dave at 1-404-944-9172 or Tom at 941-235-0701.
Barn and crafts sales
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will have holiday sales from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Men’s Club Barn Sale and the Crafty Ladies’ Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. Masks and social distancing are required. The church is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is at GulfCoveChurch.com.
Revival Sunday
Victory Baptist Church, 1538 Nash Terrace, Port Charlotte, invites all to a special Revival Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The guest speaker is Evangelist Paul Schwanke.
Free Christmas dinner
For the 35th year, the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will be offering free Christmas dinners. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dinner will be take-out or delivery for shut-ins. To order a dinner, call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or email christmasdinner@pcumc.info by Dec. 18.
THRIFT STORES
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Monthly Mega Sale will be held the second weekend, Friday and Saturday, of each month, which includes today. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Service: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, Englewood
Service: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaService: 10 a.m. limited to 50 worshippers. Online service:
Englewood United Methodist Church
Contemporary service: 9 a.m. Traditional service: 11 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. at 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. In-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services: www.alivingfaith.org. 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West. Online services:
com,
or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte
Service: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. www.fpcpc.com. 941-626-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist Church
Outdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Additional services: 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the church’s campus, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Call the church to reserve seats at 941-239-3842. Masks required and temperatures will be taken.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf Cove
Services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Services: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades 7-12 on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)
Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of Christ
Service: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist Church
Services: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriverbaptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Services: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Deep Creek Community Church
Online services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreekcommunitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Online services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are traditional, and the 9:30 a.m. service is contemporary at www.GulfCoveChurch.com. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County
Online service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
