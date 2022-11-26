St. Francis sale
The St. Francis of Assisi Parish Women’s Guild will have its Thrifty Treasures Sale from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at church’s Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Find wreaths for all seasons plus Christmas gifts, cards, Rosaries and other religious articles and real homemade pure vanilla extract.
Advent beginsThe Advent Season begins Sunday, Nov. 27, at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. The choir, under the direction of local vocalist Kimberly Campos, selects traditional and contemporary seasonal music. The Advent Season culminates with two Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please call 941-426-5580 to reserve seating. Christmas Day worship is at 10 a.m.
Food drive MondayNorth Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive will have its food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 28. The church is in partnership with the North Port Salvation Army, presently helping local residents from Venice due to the destruction of the North Port facility due to Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will unload donations. Call 941-426-5580 for information.
Cookie Walk for MissionsFaith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will be having its annual cookie walk from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 3. Cooikes are $8 per pound. There will a few other craft-type items also available including some beautiful holiday quilts made by the Faith Quilters. All proceeds will support local missions. Call Ellen at 517-438-0140 for more info.
Two-piano concert
The Two Piano Group will present a Holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road. Eight professional musicians will be performing seasonal music that is familiar to the audience as well as newer music on two pianos. Meet the performers and enjoy refreshments after the concert. Free will offering. Suggested donation of $15. For further information call 941-639-1959 or go to www.fpcpunta.org.
Card party
The Parish Women’s Guild plans a card party for 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Reserve a table at sfoachurch.com by clicking Parish Life then click Parish Women’s Guild, scroll down and click register, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Dec. 5. The cost is $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes.
St Vincent de Paul Rummage Sale
The Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul December rummage sale returns Saturday, Dec. 3 at Taylor and Airport roads in Punta Gorda. The sale hours are 9 a.m.-noon. There will be housewares, clothing, books and CDs, toys, jewelry, pictures, furniture, tools and many holiday items. Rain date will be Dec. 10. Proceeds are used to help those in much need of food, clothing and financial assistance.
Church needs singers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is seeking choir singers to augment its Sunday traditional services choir. Needed are one tenor and one bass/baritone for services through Christmas Eve. Rehearsals are 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Warm-up and services are 8-9:30 a.m. Sundays. For more information, call 941-639-001, or email music@BSPConline.org.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove UMC
The Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The Closet is open every Saturday (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Bring a photo ID which reflects your residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port, or Venice. Families are limited to one bag of clothing each month. Donations are accepted when the closet is open. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.